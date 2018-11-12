$200 need-based scholarships available for OCF’s December MW College Conference

BROOKLINE, MA [OCF Communications] Orthodox Christian Fellowship [OCF], the official campus ministry of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, recently announced that $200.00 need-based scholarships for College Conference Midwest 2018 have been made available through the generosity of two donors.

The registration cost for College Conference Midwest is $325.00 per person. The $200.00 scholarship would lower the cost of registration to $125.00 for selected applicants. Registration includes food, lodging, fellowship activities, and engaging keynote addresses and workshop sessions. Scholarship applications may be submitted online.

OCF’s College Conference Midwest will be held from December 27-30, 2018 at the Saint Iakovos Retreat Center, Kansasville, WI. The Conference theme is “Who Do You Say That I Am?” Priest Barnabas Powell, Pastor of Saints Raphael, Nicholas, and Irene Greek Orthodox Church, Cumming, GA, and sole author and contributor of Faith Encouraged Ministries, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Detailed information and registration are available online. Enquiries may be directed to OCF’s National Programs Manager, Donna Levas, at donna@ocf.net or 617-850-1227.

