92nd Annual Convention of the Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America

According to Deacon Peter Ilchuk, this year’s Convention will be hosted by the FOCA’s National Executive Board. All Orthodox Christians, including current and former FOCA members as well as those interested in sharing fellowship with other Orthodox Christians are invited to participate in the weekend of activities for all ages!

In addition to Convention sessions, the gathering will include a golf outing, a St. Louis-themed welcome reception featuring local musical and culinary favorites, and a Saturday night dinner “under the stars” at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium. Following the Sunday Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, a banquet and dance will be held. Ample time will be available to visit some of the nearby attractions, including the Gateway Arch, Ballpark Village, and the City Museum. In addition, there will be a fun-filled program for youth, coordinated this year with the OCA’s Department of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry in partnership with the FOCA.

The deadline for hotel reservations is Friday, June 29th 2018. Reservations may be made by calling 314-231-1234 or online. In both instances, please mention “Orthodox Church In America” to obtain the special Convention/AAC rate.

As announced earlier, ads and listings for the commemorative bookslated to be published in conjunction with the AAC and Convention are now being accepted online. Several options, ranging in price from $150.00 for a full page ad to $20.00 for a one-line patron listing, are being offered. Ads should be submitted as PDF or Word files to focabook2018@gmail.com. Checks made payable to the OCA should be mailed to Donna Tesar, 5068 West Sixth Street, Brooklyn Heights, OH 44131. Deadline for all ads and listings is June 1, 2018.

Questions and requests for additional information about the Convention may be directed or texted to Deacon Peter Ilchuk at 516-815-8890.