After Pennsylvania, What Pope Francis Should Say in Ireland

But that is wrong. The broad cultural shift in sexual mores represents not a Catholic temptation but a Catholic opportunity. Basic assumptions about sexual morality are at play everywhere in the present Church crisis, and they cry out to be reëxamined. The claims of feminism, in particular, do indeed amount to an epiphany. As in so many other spheres, the equality of women is a wedge issue for Catholicism, and its cutting edge has never been sharper than today. Women must be heard. But the roots of Cardinal DiNardo’s “crisis of sexual morality” are as old as the Church itself, and reckoning with them at last defines the opportunity embedded in this calamity. Roman Catholicism’s original mistake, epitomized in the fourth-century teachings of St. Augustine, was to set itself against the sexual longing of human beings, as if the sexual pairing of Adam and Eve defined “the Fall.” The theological vilification of sexuality as the locus of sin (“Original Sin”) sanctified the denigration of women, sponsored male control of female reproduction, glorified virginity, sparked a problematic ambivalence about homosexuality (officially condemned, secretly taken for granted), and planted the seeds of a puritanical dread of “concupiscence” that readily tips over into neurosis. All this shaped the Catholic imagination, while defining an essential note of the culture of clericalism as it developed, especially once celibacy became the required discipline of the priesthood, a millennium ago. And all this is a long way from Genesis 5:2, which holds that “He created them male and female, and He blessed them, and called them human.”

Many priests, nuns, and religious brothers, of course, build creative, fulfilled, and generous lives around their vows of celibacy, but the regimen, as institutionalized in clericalism, has been exposed by “the culture of abuse and coverup” as an engine of corruption that overrides individual good intentions and selfless devotion. Good priests everywhere feel this contradiction more deeply than anyone. Yet enforced celibacy of the all-male clerical state enshrines the larger Catholic mistake, and now—whatever the good priests think—intensifies the Church’s catastrophe. Clericalism is both the crime and the evidence of that crime.

For all of this, Ireland is a case in point. After the Reformation, and its brutal wars of religion, spiritual domination by the Pope in Rome offered a counter-colonialism with which to reject the colonialism of the English, and the Catholic religion became the island nation’s boiling wellspring of resistance and its fiercest source of identity. But Catholicism was also Ireland’s tenderest source of consolation, which was never more valued than during the decades-long nineteenth-century nightmare of famine and emigration. The Irish priests and nuns—teaching, encouraging, burying, blessing—were beloved beyond words. And why should the Emerald Isle, so betrayed, not have become this vale of tears?

When John Paul II visited Ireland, in 1979, it is said that nearly half the nation’s population saw him in person, and a million people greeted him in Phoenix Park. Francis is expected to see half that number on Sunday—organizers have printed five hundred thousand tickets. The occasion for his visit is the World Meeting of Families, which convenes in a different country every three years. (Cardinal Donald Wuerl, McCarrick’s successor as the archbishop of Washington and a close ally of Pope Francis, will not attend the meeting, where he was scheduled to give the keynote address; the Pennsylvania report describes him as having been involved in the coverup when he was the Bishop of Pittsburgh. He responded that the report confirms that “I acted with diligence, with concern for the victims and to prevent future acts of abuse.”) Families, of course, are the still point around which the Church crisis turns. When the crowd, however large, finally settles down to listen to the man in white, what will they hear?

Pope Francis is hemmed in by tradition and by blinders bracketing his own vision. As his obtuse statement this week suggests, there will be no sweeping announcement of a reconstituted priesthood (married people and women ordained, full transparency of all procedures, laity empowered at every level of Church governance). Nor will there be the promulgation of a reimagined sexual morality (yes to female sexual autonomy; full acceptance of homosexuals and transgender people; sex measured as love and pleasure as much as reproduction and, therefore, yes to contraception). But this Pope’s record points to a capacity for new beginning, even now. Francis could still firmly and clearly indicate that the Church stands at the threshold of a new way of understanding the questions that underlie its broken authority. He could find a way of heralding an open Church future, in which true female equality, lay power, sexual maturity, real accountability of Church leaders, and a restored availability of sacraments to all Catholics can be realized.

But what can he actually do? What steps toward change would be gradual enough to be widely accepted, and to withstand the likely conservative pushback when another Pope succeeds him? In fact, the seeds of the necessary transformation have already been planted, and all Francis need do is make a large point of nurturing them. He could begin the reconstituting of the priesthood (without calling it that) by expanding the diaconate. An ancient form of Holy Orders, Catholic deacons were brought back as a distinctive and permanent ecclesial rank, in 1967, by Pope Paul VI, effectively empowering married men to do everything that a priest does other than saying Mass or hearing confession. I was a seminarian then, and I remember thinking that Paul was deflecting pressures toward a married priesthood—the diaconate was his way of buying time. I was right, and now that that time is up, the diaconate represents an opening. Today, the worldwide shortage of priests has turned whole regions of the globe into Eucharistic deserts. This disappearance of the Mass violates the most sacred claim the Catholic people have on the Church. There are more than forty thousand permanent deacons around the world, but, as constituted, they can’t help. Yet the order is still new and can be readily adjusted. Following the tradition of emergency exceptions (a layperson can validly administer the sacrament of baptism when there is imminent danger of death), why not authorize deacons to celebrate the Eucharist where there are no priests available? (Francis could promise to formalize such an initiative at the upcoming 2019 Synod of Pan-Amazon Bishops; there are ten thousand Catholics for every priest in the Amazon region, compared to two thousand per priest in the United States. The Church risks losing many of the faithful there, and responsible bishops are clamoring for a way to make the Eucharist more regularly available.) Then, while expanding the diaconate, why not open its ranks to women, especially since scholars find ample evidence that women served in such roles in the early Church? These people would be clerics, and, with such simple sidestepping of the usual cant about the sacrosanct priesthood—the clericalism that Francis deplores would be remade.

Such an indirect strategy for accomplishing a major religious and cultural mutation may seem inauthentic, but the changes that stick in the Catholic Church are the ones that can be experienced as having been prepared for. Think of the stark authority with which Pope Francis, last month, announced a new and absolute Catholic prohibition of the death penalty, which was long justified not only by tradition but also by explicit Biblical texts (not to mention by opinions written by numerous Catholic members of the U.S. Supreme Court). In announcing this basic doctrinal change, though, Francis was careful to note that his predecessors had themselves disapproved of the death penalty, if not absolutely. He argued, in effect, that his top-down command to revise the catechism on this question was only an expansion of what Popes before him had taught. An elaboration of the prior authorizations of the diaconate made by those same Popes would only be a further instance of how the Church must accommodate unprecedented circumstances, especially when basic questions of morality and meaning are at stake.

This proposal, however much conservatives might oppose it, would barely scratch the surface of the kind of changes that are needed, but it would set the change in motion. The point is that the time for Catholic business as usual is long gone. No one wants to hear anymore of the Vatican’s “shame and sorrow.” The Church’s crisis of sexual morality, in sum, must be addressed at its very roots, and there is no better place to begin that than in Ireland. When John Paul II preached in Krakow, in 1979, his theme was “Be Not Afraid,” and that message helped spark the Solidarity movement, which was instrumental in bringing down the Soviet Union. He was taking on Communism, the Church’s great nemesis, dating back a century to the celebrated “communards,” who executed the archbishop of Paris. To address the present heartbreak in Ireland and beyond, Francis must confront another piece of fateful history, one of Catholic teaching from two millennia ago, which, having made magisterial authority cruel, is still demolishing what’s left of it. For Francis, the Church’s nemesis is the Church.

James Carroll is the author of twenty books, including, most recently, the novel “The Cloister.”