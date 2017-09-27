Annual Payments by the Parishes of New England to the Archdiocese are Revealing and Interesting

Source: The National Herald

BOSTON,MA – The annual amounts New England parishes are obligated to give to the Archdiocese are really revealing and interesting. They are required to give 15% of their annual expenses to the Archdiocese, as it was decided abruptly without any information or advance notice to the Parishes in 2006 at the Clergy-Laity Congress in Nashville, TN. That formula was changed from 15% of income because the Church officials believed that many parishes were not reporting all their annual income or keeping double sets of records in order to avoid disclosing how much money they were bringing in.

The Metropolis of Boston receives 25% of the total amount that its parishes contribute to the Archdiocese. That is the formula for the other metropolises as well. Beyond that, most of the metropolises, including Boston, have established special funds with various names and collect extra funds from parishes and individual faithful in order to support their ministries and operations.

TNH has learned that many parishes in New England and in other areas of the United States are having trouble meeting their financial obligations to the Archdiocese and are constantly forced to ask their members for additional donations. They also organize Greek festivals, lotteries, Greek pastry bake sales, golf tournaments, cooking shows, fashion shows, and other fundraisers in order to satisfy the metropolises’ demands.

Even large parishes have difficult paying annual dues to the Archdiocese and have asked for reduction. The most troubling issue is the spectacle of the empty churches on Sundays in most of New England, even in parishes comprised by 550 and more families that their average Sunday congregation is now down to 70, as some parish officials have said. Even on Great Friday Evening and also the Resurrection Service there are empty pews in many churches.

Below is the list of Parishes and their financial requirements for the 2016 in Parish City State Allocation:

St. Constantine & Helen Andover, MA $49,700

St. Athanasius The Greek Orthodox Church Arlington, MA $58,800

St. George Greek Orthodox Church Bangor, ME $5,000

Hellenic Association of Boston Brookline, MA $70,800

St. John The Baptist Boston, MA $23,850

St. Catherine G.O. Church Braintree, MA $52,900

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Brockton, MA $53,600

Dormition of The Mother of God Church Burlington, VT $8,000

Hellenic Orthodox Community Church Cambridge, MA $20,400

St. George G.O. Church of Cape Cod Centerville, MA $46,920

Saint Constantine & Helen G.O. Church . Chicopee, MA $3,600

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Clinton, MA $3,600

Panagia Greek Orthodox Church Cohasset, MA $12,500

Holy Trinity Church Concord, NH $24,840

The Annunciation Church of Cranston Cranston, RI $57,000

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Danielson, CT $7,500

St. George Greek Orthodox Church Dartmouth, MA $10,800

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Dover, NH $36,000

Assumption of the Virgin Mary G.O. Church Dracut, MA $17,000

Greek Orthodox Church of St. Luke E. Longmeadow, MA $39,000

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Fall River, MA $12,000

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Fitchburg, MA $16,000

Holy Apostles Saints Peter & Paul Haverhill, MA $32,200

Holy Trinity Church Holyoke, MA $10,200

The Assumption of Virgin Mary G.O. Church Ipswich, MA $39,300

St. George Greek Orthodox Church Keene, NH $12,700

Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church Laconia, NH $5,400

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Lewiston, ME $16,250

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Lexington, MA $33,600

Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church (Day Lowell, MA $49,800

St. George Church Lowell, MA $8,000

Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church Lowell, MA $34,800

St. George G.O. Community Lynn, MA $65,000

St.Anargyroi Marlboro, MA 21,000

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Manchester, NH 31,200

St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Manchester, NH 63,350

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Manchester, NH 7,400

St. Gregory The Theolgian G.O. Church Mansfield, MA 25,200

St. Phillip Greek Orthodox Church Nashua, NH 39,600

St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church New London, CT 49,000

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Newburyport, MA 18,000

St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church Newport, NH 3,600

St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral Newport, RI 23,200

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Norwich, CT 21,720

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Pawtucket, RI 28,800

St. Vasillos Greek Orthodox Church Peabody, MA 73,680

St. George Greek Orthodox Church Pittsfield, MA 15,600

Holy Trinity Church Portland, ME 32,400

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Portsmouth, NH 32,400

St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church Roslindale, MA 37,900

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Rutland, VT 0

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Saco, ME 31,800

Dormition of The Virgin Mary Somersworth, NH 3,000

Dormition of The Virgin Mary Somerville, MA 39,600

St. George Southbridge, MA 6,000

St. George Greek Orthodox Church Springfield, MA 54,600

Taxiarchae Archangels Greek Orthodox Church Watertown, MA 74,800

Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church Webster, MA 26,400

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Weston, MA 100,000

Annunciation of the Virgin Mary G.O. Church Woburn, MA 28,440

St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral Worcester, MA 83,400