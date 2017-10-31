Archbishop Demetrios Asks Faithful to Pray for the Victims of Terrorist Attack in NYC

NEW YORK – Upon hearing of today’s terrorist attack against innocent and unsuspecting pedestrians and bicyclists in lower Manhattan and the senseless loss of life of eight people and the infliction of injuries to many others, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America expressed the sentiments of sorrow and condolence of all Orthodox faithful to the families and friends of the victims.

“We are shocked and exceedingly saddened about what happened this afternoon in Lower Manhattan. It is unthinkable that in a place like New York, a real capital of culture and art of the world, this criminal and cowardly terrorist act would take place. We, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, at this time of tragedy, stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and fervently pray to the God of great love and mercy that He gives rest to the departed ones and He saves us from any repetition of this kind of really terrible atrocities.”