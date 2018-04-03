Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos Takes One-Year Paid Sabbatical

Source: The National Herald

Originally published on February 17, 2018

CHICAGO, IL – Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek-Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago announced on February 9 that he is taking a one-year sabbatical beginning February.

In an e-mail he wrote: “Dear Colleagues, Co-Ministers, and Friends,

As a new Metropolitan of Chicago has been elected and will soon be enthroned, I will be starting a one-year sabbatical beginning February 10, 2018. Throughout my ministry in the Holy Metropolis of Chicago, I have been blessed by working with so many gifted, talented and generous persons. To all with whom I have shared this time, I wanted to express my deepest gratitude as I embark on a new path and journey.

I pray that the Metropolitan-Elect of Chicago will come to enjoy his time with you as have I, and that you will continue to pray for me as I do for you.”

We clarify here that Bishop Demetrios’ one-year paid sabbatical was authorized by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America, because Bishop Demetrios actually is his auxiliary bishop, as it is the case with the rest of the auxiliary bishops: Sabastian of Zela, Chief secretary of the Holy Eparchial Synod and spiritual advisor to the National Philoptochos, Bishop Andonios of Phasiane and director of St. Michael’s Home for the Aged, and Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Chancellor of the Metropolis of San Francisco.

Bishop Demetrios has been serving as Chicago’s chancellor since 2006 hoping to become metropolitan, but he only received one vote during the Triprosopon selection process by the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, as The National Herald reported.

Meanwhile, his future – even what assignment he will be given once the sabbatical is over – is unknown.

A native of Chicago born to first-generation Greek-Americans, Merope (nee Kossivas) and the late Christ J. Kantzavelos, Bishop Demetrios grew up as an active participant in the life of the city’s historic Assumption Greek Orthodox Community.He went on to attend Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology in Brookline, MA, where he obtained his graduate divinity degree “with high distinction” in 1987.Following graduation, he pursued post-graduate doctoral work in the philosophy program of Chicago’s Loyola University, concentrating in the area of metaphysics.