Bishop Paul to address OCL’s 30th Annual Conference

Source: OCA Diocese of the Midwest

CHICAGO, IL [OCL] — His Grace, Bishop Paul of Chicago and the Midwest will be among the speakers at the 30th Annual Conference of Orthodox Christian Laity [OCL] on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Bishop Paul will update participants on the work of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America.

The conference will be held at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral Community Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Other speakers include Father Frank Marangos, Former Dean of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of Holy Trinity, New York, NY; Former National Director of Religious Education and Executive Director of Communications for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; CEO and Founder of OINOS Educational Consulting; and Managing Director of O’Mara Ferguson, who will speak on “Finding Our Voice: Orthodox Leadership for the 21st Century.” Father Hans Jacobse, Pastor of Saint Peter Antiochian Orthodox Mission, Ft. Myers-Naples, FL, Editor of the Orthodoxy Today web site, and Director of the American Orthodox Institute, a research and educational organization concerned with cultural and moral issues of the day, will speak on “The Challenge of Secularism in the Local Parish.” “Religious Pluralism, Fundamentalism and Contested Identities in North American Orthodox Christian Religious Life: The Case of the Greek Orthodox Church in America” will be the topic of a lecture by Dr. Frances Kostarelos, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Sociology, College of Arts and Sciences, Governors State University, Chicago, who has written on issues related to religion and has served as a program evaluator for a Lilly Endowment grant awarded to Hellenic College for several years.

Registration fee for the day, which includes a continental breakfast and luncheon, is $50.00; $25.00 for students. Accommodations are being provided by the Spring Hill Suites by Marriott. Detailed information and registration forms are available on-line.