Board Members Visit OCL Archives at DePaul University Library

George Karcazes (left) and George Matsoukas (right) at DePaul University’s Richardson LIbrary.

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

On March 25, 2018, George Karcazes (President) and George Matsoukas (Executive Director) visited the Orthodox Christian Laity Archives housed in the Special Collections Community Archives of Richardson Library located on the main downtown campus of DePaul University, Chicago, IL. They discussed the contents of the 34 boxes of materials and how emails and digital media can become part of the collection.

An overview of the collection can be accessed at: https://libguides.depaul.edu/ld.php?content_id=10135894.

