Call for Submissions: The Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies

|The Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies
The Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies is a double-blind, peer-reviewed scholarly journal publishing leading scholarship on all aspects of the thought, history, society, politics, theology and culture of Orthodox Christianity broadly conceived. Submissions are subject to rigorous peer review. Multidisciplinary and methodologically innovative approaches to both historical and contemporary topics exploring some aspect of Orthodox Christianity are welcome. The journal is published semiannually in both print and electronic versions. The Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies is published by Johns Hopkins University Press in cooperation with the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University.
Notes to Contributors
The Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies welcomes articles on all aspects of the thought, history, society, politics, theology and culture of Orthodox Christianity, broadly conceived. We publish work that is multidisciplinary and encourage methodologically innovative approaches to both historical and contemporary topics. The editors will not impose any methodological, chronological, or geographic boundaries on the subject of scholarly inquiry so long as the research explores some aspect of Orthodox Christianity. We invite relevant submissions from scholars in any pertinent field. Authors should consider the multidisciplinary audience of the Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies, and should shape their submissions in such ways as to appeal to this audience and provide sufficient context for those who are not already experts in the subject matter of their articles. The Journal of Orthodox Christian Studies also publishes book reviews by invitation. If you are interested in writing a book review, please contact Will Cohen at jocsbookreviews@gmail.com.
Please send all inquiries to journal_orthodoxy@fordham.edu. Author guidelines for manuscript submissions are available on the Center’s website.
