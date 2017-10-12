Coptic Orthodox Priest Killed in Egypt

Source: OCP Media Network

John Anton – OCP News Service – 12/1017

+Memory Eternal+

Cairo-Egypt: A Coptic Orthodox Christian priest was murdered and another was injured in a knife attack this morning in the Capital city of Cairo.

Father ‘Samaan Shihata’ (Fr Simon) from Bani Suief, Upper Egypt, was on a visit to Cairo with another priest. They were attacked by some unknown person who killed Fr Simon.

Local media reported that police have arrested the culprit and he is currently under investigation.

The ancient Coptic Orthodox Christian community in Egypt faces various persecution from religious fanatics.

May be the memory of the departed be eternal.