Deacons, Women and the Call to Serve

December 7, 2016

Source: America – The National Catholic Review

A special web round-table discussion sponsored by America Media and the Fordham Center on Religion and Culture.

The current Vatican commission exploring the possibility of women deacons has raised a number of questions about their role in the church. As ordained ministers who are neither priests nor lay people, the actual role of deacons in the parishes where they minister remains unclear to many Catholics. What are deacons, and how has their role changed over history?

Could women deacons revolutionize pastoral ministry and transform the church? How can the diaconate better meet the changing needs of the faithful today? Join us for a roundtable discussion sponsored by the Fordham Center on Religion and Culture and America Media featuring:

 

Series online schedule (all videos will be posted here, and remain available once they debut):

Fordham Center on Religion and Culture                                                                       

Since 2004, the Fordham Center on Religion and Culture has explored questions arising at the intersection of religious traditions and contemporary culture. CRC draws on New York’s leading role in intellectual and literary life, the visual and performing arts, politics and media, and diplomacy and humanitarian activities to explore religious life in all its diverse manifestations. CRC sponsors public events and conversations on faith, religious institutions, and the challenges posed where religion and culture meet.

