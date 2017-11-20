Dear OCL Web Site Followers: As the Holidays Begin – Thank You!

Here we are at year end, ready to celebrate Christmas, a New Year and the Epiphany Season. A glorious and busy time. A time of celebration! It is also the time to begin looking ahead, preparing to organize our personal affairs for the income tax season. This is the time of year when non-profit, tax-exempt groups like Orthodox Christian Laity ask their supporters to consider a year-end gift to help us plan for 2018. Next year will be our 31st year advocating for a strong voice of the laity in the administrative and spiritual life of the Church.

2017 has been a very productive year for OCL. We have reached out to you with our website and with emails and other mailings. Thank you for your support! You have enabled OCL to continue its educational ministry advocating unity, transparency, accountability in church governance and making sure the point of view of the laity is expressed. Together, we continue to make a difference.

OCL’s 30th Annual Program held in Chicago on October 28 was a success on many levels. The presentations that you can follow on our web site (CLICK HERE) were excellent and informative. Take the time to listen to the four presentations, and you will be rewarded with a better insight into where we are going as a Church in the American Cultural Setting.

We thank our PRESENTERS, SPONSORS and ANGELS. Thank you to all those who attended the program in Chicago. Next year, in the mid Fall Season, our Annual Conference will take place in the Pan-Orthodox Christian City of Cleveland. Check our web site for dates and program information.

As you develop your year-end tax-planning strategies, please consider making a tax-deductible tribute gift to OCL honoring a loved one. Also consider making a legacy gift to OCL as part of your estate plan. Our board members are available to discuss such gifts with you. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A YEAR END DONATION.

Thank you for all you continue to do for OCL. Best wishes for a Blessed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year and Epiphany Season.

Sincerely,

George D. Karcazes, President George E. Matsoukas, Executive Director