Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

The first-ever national state-by-state directory of the active local and regional Orthodox Clergy Brotherhoods and associated Pan-Orthodox laity organizations has been published by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA. Thirty-six local or regional Orthodox Clergy Brotherhoods and nine Pan-Orthodox laity organizations are listed in this directory. For each Clergy Brotherhood, the directory offers contact information and, if available, website and Facebook page.

We welcome any information that can help to improve and expand this directory. If you are aware of any other active local or regional Orthodox Clergy Brotherhoods and Pan-Orthodox laity organizations, please send relevant information to the Assembly’s Research Coordinator, Mr. Alexei Krindatch at: akrindatch@aol.com

View the Directory of

Pan-Orthodox Clergy Brotherhoods

and Pan-Orthodox Organizations

(PDF Format)