Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Orthodox Christian Laity prayerfully remembers and honors the memory of the Servant of God, Jeffrey Semon of Monroe, Connecticut, who fell asleep in the Lord 2017. Mr. Semon was a supporter of Orthodox Christian Laity and honored our mission by remembering OCL in his will. May His Memory be Eternal! Twenty four people and organizations were named in his estate. We are grateful and thankful to be one of the recipients of his gifts.