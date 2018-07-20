Ethiopian Church (Orthodox Church) making history (Video)

Source: Borkena Ethiopian News

Just like Ethiopia and Eritrea made history by leaving hostility and conflict behind to usher to a new era of cooperation, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church ( otherwise known as Ethiopian church) is poised to make history by ending schism within the church.

And Ethiopia’s new leader, Abiy Ahmed, has served as a catalyst for that to happen. Yesterday, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo church sent delegates to the United States with a mission to finalize talks with leaders of the patriarchate of Ethiopian church based in the country.

The church was divided following take over of power by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in 1991. Ever since, the Ethiopian Church has two patriarchate while there is no theological difference.

The delegates met with PM Abiy Ahmed before they leave for the United States and he reportedly made them pledge that they will not return to Ethiopia without having leaders of the patriarchate based in the United States along with them.

The prime minister himself is traveling to the United States at the end of this month for the sole purpose of meeting Ethiopians living in the United States.