The Future of Orthodox Christianity in Syria and America – Video

Source: Center for Religious Freedom – Hudson Institute
Over the last two thousand years, the Church of Antioch has played a major role in the formation and development of Christian theology and philosophy. Today the Church is facing tremendous challenges in its native homeland, Syria. Six years after the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the country is in ruins and millions of its citizens have become refugees or are internally displaced within Syria. The ongoing war has flamed sectarian tensions that threaten the existence of Christianity in one of its earliest locations. Though suffering at home, the Church of Antioch is flourishing abroad with a growing congregation in the United States.
Speakers
Patriarch John X , Patriarch of Antioch and All the East
Metropolitan Joseph, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America
Samuel Tadros, Moderator
Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute