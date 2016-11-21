George Aravosis – Memory Eternal!

Source: Chicago Tribune

George Demetrios Aravosis, aged 87, born in Chicago in 1929, fell asleep in the Lord on November 15, 2016. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Dalianis). Loving father of Kathryn (George) Katsivalis, George, John and the late Valerie. Adored grandfather of Illias (Zoe), Anthony, Andreas, Evan, Matthaios, Sofia and great grandfather of George. Cherished brother of Peter (Carol). Dear brother-in-law of Katherine (Spiro) Besbekos, Silvia (Tom) Tsoutsouris and the late George (late Rose) Dalianis. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cherished companion, Kukla, his dog. George was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology, class of ’51 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. In 1963, he joined International Harvester Company to eventually retire as Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Planning. He was recognized as one of the leaders in the engine industry and served as the worldwide President of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). George excelled in strategic planning throughout his career. He was an active member and officer of the Orthodox Christian Laity, International Orthodox Christian Charities, the Hellenic Foundation and Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor, love of photography, fishing, music and dancing. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, November 20, 2016 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. All to meet Monday at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 on Monday for 11:00 am Service. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Orthodox Christian Laity, P.O. Box 6954, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 or Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. – See more at: http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/chicagotribune/obituary.aspx?n=george-aravosis&pid=182622273&fhid=2223#sthash.0KNRgw0v.dpuf.