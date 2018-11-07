The Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Monday approved a grant of €1.240.000 for 22 monastic settlements on the Holy Mount Athos following a request submitted by the Sacred Community, Protothema reports.
Regarding the financial support, the first monastery is Simonos Petras with 144.088 Euros. The second grant in value is offered to Agiou Pavlou Monastery.
Iviron Monastery will receive EUR 112,877.20, while Dionysiou Monastery will receive a grant of EUR 104,197.20.
|No.
|Monastic Settlement
|Percentage
|Sum granted (Euro)
|1
|Great Lavra
|4,211
|52.216,40
|2
|Vatopedi Monastery
|4,307
|53.406,80
|3
|Iviron Monastery
|9,103
|112.877,20
|4
|Helandariou Monastery
|7,590
|94.116,00
|5
|Dionysiou Monastery
|8,403
|104.197,20
|6
|Koutloumousiou Monastery
|3,680
|45.362,00
|7
|Pantokratoros Monastery
|5,807
|72.006,80
|8
|Xeropotamou Monastery
|2,604
|32.289,60
|9
|Zografou Monastery
|5,592
|69.340,80
|10
|Docheiariou Monastery
|3,042
|37.720,80
|11
|Karakalou Monastery
|2,428
|30.107,20
|12
|Filotheou Monastery
|0,921
|11.420,40
|13
|Simonos Petras Monastery
|11,620
|144.088,00
|14
|Agiou Pavlou Monastery
|10,267
|127.310,80
|15
|Stavronikita Monastery
|2,422
|30.032,80
|16
|Xenophontos Monastery
|2,170
|26.908,00
|17
|Osiou Gregoriou Monastery
|3,037
|37.658,80
|18
|Esphigmenou Monastery
|4,790
|59.396,00
|19
|Agiou Panteleimonos Monastery
|3,180
|39.432,00
|20
|Konstamonitou Monastery
|2,133
|26.449,20
|21
|Agiou Andrea Skete
|0,723
|8.965,20
|22
|Timiou Prodromou Skete
|0,723
|8.965,20
|Total
|100
|1.240.000,00
Photography courtesy of Mircea Florescu / Basilica.ro
via Greek State grants €1.240.000 to monasteries on Mount Athos