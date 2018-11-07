by Aurelian Iftimiu

The Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Monday approved a grant of €1.240.000 for 22 monastic settlements on the Holy Mount Athos following a request submitted by the Sacred Community, Protothema reports.

Regarding the financial support, the first monastery is Simonos Petras with 144.088 Euros. The second grant in value is offered to Agiou Pavlou Monastery.

Iviron Monastery will receive EUR 112,877.20, while Dionysiou Monastery will receive a grant of EUR 104,197.20.

No. Monastic Settlement Percentage Sum granted (Euro) 1 Great Lavra 4,211 52.216,40 2 Vatopedi Monastery 4,307 53.406,80 3 Iviron Monastery 9,103 112.877,20 4 Helandariou Monastery 7,590 94.116,00 5 Dionysiou Monastery 8,403 104.197,20 6 Koutloumousiou Monastery 3,680 45.362,00 7 Pantokratoros Monastery 5,807 72.006,80 8 Xeropotamou Monastery 2,604 32.289,60 9 Zografou Monastery 5,592 69.340,80 10 Docheiariou Monastery 3,042 37.720,80 11 Karakalou Monastery 2,428 30.107,20 12 Filotheou Monastery 0,921 11.420,40 13 Simonos Petras Monastery 11,620 144.088,00 14 Agiou Pavlou Monastery 10,267 127.310,80 15 Stavronikita Monastery 2,422 30.032,80 16 Xenophontos Monastery 2,170 26.908,00 17 Osiou Gregoriou Monastery 3,037 37.658,80 18 Esphigmenou Monastery 4,790 59.396,00 19 Agiou Panteleimonos Monastery 3,180 39.432,00 20 Konstamonitou Monastery 2,133 26.449,20 21 Agiou Andrea Skete 0,723 8.965,20 22 Timiou Prodromou Skete 0,723 8.965,20 Total 100 1.240.000,00

Photography courtesy of Mircea Florescu / Basilica.ro

via Greek State grants €1.240.000 to monasteries on Mount Athos