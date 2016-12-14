HELP MARIA – Make a Christmas Miracle Happen

Source: Nobody’s Children

The 25-year old charity, Nobody’s Children, a 501(c)(3)(a) tax-exempt organization founded in 1991 in New Hampshire, is working urgently with Dr. Antonio Capone, Jr. and Dr. Michael Trese of Associated Retinal Consultants from The William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI, the world’s experts in retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), to help Maria Elena Sauca of Maramures, Romania. Maria is a 7 mo old infant with rapidly progressive blindness who needs surgery urgently to prevent further visual loss. Her operation is scheduled for Jan 9, 2017. Please contribute toward this $24,000-26,000 surgery. Thank you in advance for any support you can find to help this beautiful little girl. All the donations received via the PayPal link on Nobody’s Children website will go toward helping Maria receive this surgery. Parishes are encouraged to make an urgent appeal to their parishioners via email / Facebook or other social media to meet the deadline. Click here and here for more information.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.