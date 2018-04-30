International Orthodox Theological Association April 2018 Newsletter

In This Issue: Paschal Greetings | Chairs Speak | 2019 Conference Start/ End Times
Christ is Risen! Indeed He is Risen!
In this Paschal Season, we are delighted to share the good news that IOTA has received nearly 250 submissions in response to our Call for Papers. The proposals came from professionals, scholars, and church leaders from over THIRTY COUNTRIES, including Brazil, Hong Kong, Kenya, Lebanon, and New Zealand. The participation of the applicants from France, Germany, Greece, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States was particularly strong. The steering committees of twenty-five IOTA groups are presently completing the review process. The applicants will be notified in May and the conference program will be finalized in summer.
CHAIRS SPEAK
Would you like to learn more about IOTA’s leadership? In this video, over fifteen IOTA leaders share their common vision for the creation of the Orthodox Christian Republic of Letters, which would serve as a vehicle of Pan-Orthodox unity and help the Church to grapple with the challenges of our time.
CONFERENCE START/ END TIMES
In order to participate in the conference, you will need to become an IOTA member here. If you are traveling to Iasi by plane, we recommend that you arrive in Iasi no later than15:30 on 9 January 2019 and depart at any desirable time on13 January 2019. You should plan to stay an extra night (departing on the 14th), if you wish to attend a Sunday Liturgy on 13 January 2019 and participate in optional excursions to the area holy sites and monasteries.
Conference registration will become available in June. For more info, click here.