International Orthodox Theological Association April 2018 Newsletter

In order to participate in the conference, you will need to become an IOTA member here. If you are traveling to Iasi by plane, we recommend that you arrive in Iasi no later than15:30 on 9 January 2019 and depart at any desirable time on13 January 2019. You should plan to stay an extra night (departing on the 14th), if you wish to attend a Sunday Liturgy on 13 January 2019 and participate in optional excursions to the area holy sites and monasteries.

Conference registration will become available in June. For more info, click here.