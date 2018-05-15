International Orthodox Theological Association May 2018 Newsletter

In This Issue: Conference Update | Registration Open | Travel Grants Available | Conference Exhibit
CONFERENCE UPDATE. In anticipation of the Feast of the Ascension, we are overjoyed to report that 300+ speakers from over THIRTY COUNTRIES are being scheduled to present their papers at IOTA’s Inaugural Conference in Iasi, Romania on 9-12 January 2019. In terms of output and representation, the event is poised to become the largest gathering of Orthodox scholars, clergy, lay leaders, and professionals in modern history.
REGISTRATION OPEN. All prospective attendees, including speakers, may now register for the Inaugural Conference by completing the following three steps online: 1) become an IOTA member here; 2) register here;3) and make a hotel room reservation by sending an email to the hotel management here. Due to high demand, space is limited. The headquarters hotel, Unirea, will be able to accommodate about a third of all conference participants. For best accommodations and registration rates, register now.
TRAVEL GRANTS. Ten travel grants for junior scholars have been made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Orthodox Theological Society in America. Each grant will cover the four-night hotel stay for the duration of the conference and the registration fee. For more information on grant eligibility requirements and to download the application form, click here. Application deadline is 30 June 2018.
CONFERENCE EXHIBIT. Join St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (USA), Society for the Promotion of Christian Knowledge (UK), Sankt Ignatios Theological Academy (Sweden), Doxologia Publishing House (Romania), and a growing list of other organizations at the Conference Exhibit. IOTA’s Conference offers a unique opportunity to share your organization’s mission with over 300 Orthodox leaders around the world. Your institution could also sponsor a coffee hour or contribute to a reception at the Inaugural Conference. If you would like to discuss these or other ways of cooperating with IOTA, send us an email by clicking here.
Would you like to learn more about IOTA? Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.