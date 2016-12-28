New Bishop of Maramureş and Sătmar, His Grace Justin enthroned in Baia Mare

Source: Basilica.ro

Published by Aurelian Iftimiu

His Grace Justin Hodea became Tuesday, 27 December 2016, the new diocesan Bishop of Maramureş and Sătmar. The enthronement ceremony was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Baia Mare. His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel delegated His Grace Varlaam of Ploieşti, Assistant Bishop to the Patriarch, to this event.

Hundreds of believers, clerics, academicians, local and central officials participated Tuesday in the Divine Liturgy and the enthronement ceremony of His Grace Justin as Bishop of Maramureş and Sătmar.

His Eminence Andrei, Metropolitan of Cluj, Maramureş and Sălaj, presided over the Divine Liturgy, at which eighteen Romanian hierarchs from home and abroad concelebrated.

After the Divine Liturgy followed the enthronement ceremony. The Metropolitan Gramata was read out by His Grace Ignatie of Mureş, Assistant Bishop to the Romanian Diocese of Spain and Portugal.

His Grace Bishop Varlaam took the floor and read out the message of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel sent on this occasion:

The special theological, spiritual and pastoral qualities you have manifested during your ministry as Assistant Hierarch of the Diocese of Maramureş and Sătmar give us the hope that your ministry as Diocesan Bishop, which you start today, will be a fruitful work, blessed by God, and beneficial for the Church and the Romanian nation.

In his turn, Metropolitan Andrei advised the new Bishop of Maramureş and Sătmar to receive all faithful with similar openness, to love everyone, and pray for the entire world to come close to Christ. Metropolitan Andrei ended his speech by saying that Bishop Justin ought to carry the burdens of everyone.

Finally, Bishop Justin addressed thanks to everyone for being present. He thanked God and the members of the Holy Synod for the ministry entrusted and urged everyone to pray for him so that he fulfil his pastorship in a way pleasing to God, following the example of his predecessor, Archbishop Justinian Chira.

