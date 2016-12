Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

A new map, Orthodox Bishops and Parishes in the United States, is now available on the Assembly’s website. The updated map shows: a) locations, names and jurisdictions of all active Orthodox bishops in the United States and b) the total number of Orthodox parishes in each county. The map is in PDF format and can be downloaded here.

