Nicholas E. Nicholau, Former Board Member and OCL FORUM Newsletter Editor, has fallen asleep in the Lord

Nick peacefully departed this life at 10:00 am Saturday, December 9, 2017, after a long and brave struggle with several increasingly debilitating strokes. The funeral was held on Friday, December 15th, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Palos Hills, IL, his home parish which he served selflessly in so many capacities: Altar Boy captain; Parish Council member; Youth Advisor; Sunday School teacher; Festival assistant, etc.

Nick was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Korea during the Korean War. An ardent supporter of OCL, he served as an early editor of OCL’s Forum newsletter before OCL’s message went “on-line” with websites, blast emails, etc. Nick was a devout and committed Orthodox Christian who loved and served the Church.

May his memory be eternal!

A few years ago, the OCL Board honored Nick for his service to OCL with a roast toast event. I was asked to present some insights on his life and work. He was a perfectionist. He had tunnel vision. Things were done according to his old fashioned editorial ways. He made the final cuts and looking back he produced a wonderful, informative newsletter with the teamwork of his long-time friend Steve Stamatis who worked with Nick to print the final copies. I ended my remarks by reciting the lyrics of the song written in 1967 by Paul Anka…My Way. These lyrics best describe Nick and they are how I remember him:

I’ve lived a life that’s full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this, I did it my way

Regrets, I’ve had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption

I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway

And more, much more than this, I did it my way

Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all and I stood tall and did it my way

I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried

I’ve had my fill, my share of losing

And now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing

To think I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

Oh, no, oh, no, not me, I did it my way.

Nick was blessed to have been home cared by his daughter and her family for many years. Our prayers are extended to his family and may they live long and healthy lives to remember this decent, strong willed, independent, good hearted man.

George Matsoukas

