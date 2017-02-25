The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University 2017 Lenten Parish Talks

Monday, February 27, “Why Be Orthodox?”
Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou
The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, Port Washington, NY
7:30 pm Complinefollowed by Lenten Dinner and Discussion
Saturday, March 4th, “The Importance of Reading the Church Fathers”
Dr. George Demacopoulos
St. Mary & St. Antonios Coptic Orthodox Church,Ridgewood, Queens, NY
11:15 am Lenten Brunchfollowed by talk at 12:15 pm
Saturday, March 11, “Why Be Orthodox: Understanding Orthodox Spiritual Practices” and “Why Are People Leaving the Church? – And What Can We Do About It?”
Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou
SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Webster, MA
9:30 am to 12:30 pm Lenten Retreat with talks at 10:00 and 11:15am
Wednesday, March 15, “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?”
Dr. George Demacopoulos
Church of the Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY
6:30 pm Pre-Sanctified Liturgy followed by Lenten Dinner andDiscussion
Wednesday, March 22, “Why Be Orthodox?”
Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou
Church of the Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY
6:30 pm Pre-Sanctified Liturgy followed by Lenten Dinner and Discussion
Wednesday, March 22, “Ti Ypermarchon: A Theological Reading”
Dr. George Demacopoulos
St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, Greenlawn, NY
6:30 pm Pre-SanctifiedLiturgy followed by Lenten Dinner and Discussion
Monday, March 27, “Why Be Orthodox?”
Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wyckoff, NJ
5:30 pm Pre-Sanctified Liturgy followed by Lenten Dinner andDiscussion
Sunday, April 2, “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?”
Dr. George Demacopoulos
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hartford, CT
9:45 am Divine Liturgy, followed by Talk at 12:30 pm
Will these talks be audio or video recorded and shared?
Gee, all given by Greeks. I guess only the Greeks know about these subjects!