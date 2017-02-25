The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University 2017 Lenten Parish Talks

Monday, February 27 , “Why Be Orthodox?”

Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, Port Washington, NY

7:30 pm Complinefollowed by Lenten Dinner and Discussion

Saturday, March 4th , “The Importance of Reading the Church Fathers”

Dr. George Demacopoulos

St. Mary & St. Antonios Coptic Orthodox Church,Ridgewood, Queens, NY

11:15 am Lenten Brunchfollowed by talk at 12:15 pm

Saturday, March 11 , “Why Be Orthodox: Understanding Orthodox Spiritual Practices” and “Why Are People Leaving the Church? – And What Can We Do About It?”

Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou

SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Webster, MA

9:30 am to 12:30 pm Lenten Retreat with talks at 10:00 and 11:15am

Wednesday, March 15 , “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?”

Dr. George Demacopoulos

Church of the Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY

6:30 pm Pre-Sanctified Liturgy followed by Lenten Dinner andDiscussion

Wednesday, March 22 , “Why Be Orthodox?”

Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou

Church of the Holy Resurrection, Brookville, NY

6:30 pm Pre-Sanctified Liturgy followed by Lenten Dinner and Discussion

Wednesday, March 22 , “Ti Ypermarchon: A Theological Reading”

Dr. George Demacopoulos

St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, Greenlawn, NY

6:30 pm Pre-SanctifiedLiturgy followed by Lenten Dinner and Discussion

Monday, March 27 , “Why Be Orthodox?”

Dr. Aristotle Papanikolaou

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wyckoff, NJ

5:30 pm Pre-Sanctified Liturgy followed by Lenten Dinner andDiscussion

Sunday, April 2 , “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?”

Dr. George Demacopoulos

St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Hartford, CT