Poverty Kills Children

Source: New Ostrog

Poverty is an abortionist. While Canada and America have low rates of spontaneous abortions: only between 12-25%, poorer nations have rates much, much higher. Spontaneous abortions take place more among the poor, the malnourished, those who have no access to proper medical care, (those working for minmimum wages, for example) than among any others. America has the largest number of children living in poverty than has any other nation in the Western World. Many of those children become post-birth “abortions” because of their poverty and lack of free access to adequate health care and nutrition. Poverty is an abortionist, and if you want to visit the “Third World,” go to any major American city where those working for the frozen minimum income cannot begin to properly feed and clothe their children, and sometimes cannot even provide both food and shelter. More children are starving in America than in any other Western democracy on earth; a larger percentage of Americans are in prison than in Iran, North Korea or China. Do you really want more of this? Poverty and lack of adequate health care is the biggest cause of abortion on earth, and the biggest promoter of health conditions that help induce spontaneous abortions. Poverty causes more “post-birth abortions” than any force on earth. Lets see some marches against poverty, and some marches in favour of the reality that adequate health care is a basic human right. Poverty is the most powerful weapon of mass destruction.

Archbishop Lazar Puhalo