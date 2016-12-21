Saint Katherine College – Christmas Fund Appeal

Source: St. Katherine College

December 20, 2016

“There are very few colleges and universities that earn an “A” from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni for having a solid curriculum and I was delighted to learn that a new college recently was added to ACTA’s list: Saint Katherine College. This tiny school located near San Diego is an educationally serious place with a religious orientation.”- The National Review

Dear Friends,

We are proud to continue to receive recognition and accolades from trusted sources that are serious about higher education in America. But hardly a day goes by when the media doesn’t bemoan the current condition of learning in our colleges and universities, and the incredible cost associated with earning an academic degree. Experts also report that these trends are not going to change anytime soon and our nation must be prepared to continue losing our global preeminence in education.

At the University of Saint Katherine, we think otherwise. We offer robust learning experiences, co-curricular opportunities, and degree programs that allow our students to enter the workplace and launch their careers or pursue graduate and professional degrees. Over 80% of our classes have fewer than 20 students, and students may earn their degree in four years. And we achieve all of this in an affordable manner. For the 2017-18 academic year, our tuition will be $20,500; this compares to the national average of $38,700 for private, non-profit institutions and over $40,000 for California Christian colleges and universities. After five years, the average level of USK student indebtedness is well under $10,000.

USK is the only Orthodox Christian university in the English-speaking world. This is a place that draws students from 15 Christian denominations, and allows the free expression of Christian faith and exploration that represents genuine academic freedom. Faith and learning are alive and thriving here.

We cannot improve the lives of our students through meaningful, rigorous education without your financial support. We need you to help us prepare and equip the next generation of leaders for this nation. For those who have already donated this season, thank you from all of us at USK. If you haven’t sent a year-end gift, please consider doing so. You may give on line at: http://www.skcca.edu/give-1; or by check mailed to USK 1637 Capalina Road, San Marcos, CA 92069. (TAX ID 27-2912448) Your gift will be put to immediate use for student learning.

Warmest regards this Christmas season,

Frank J. Papatheofanis, MD, PhD

Founder and President

