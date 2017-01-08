The Seamless Garment: Towards a Unified Model of Ministry

Source: Orthodox Youth and Camp Workers Conference

January 26-28th, 2017 + Austin, Texas

We frequently divide ministry efforts into small, discrete boxes. Rather than work towards a unified model of ministry grounded in Christ, we tend to cultivate an ice cube tray model of ministries and programs that work in parallel rather than cooperatively, in a spirit of true unity.

Every year, one of the canonical Orthodox jurisdictions hosts a Orthodox Youth and Camp Workers Conference. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Y2AM will host the 2017 conference.

Our objective is to offer an enriching and uplifting experience that will connect youth and camp workers and provide them with inspirational and challenging ideas to help them refine and improve their work.

We are planning on hosting the 2017 Conference in Austin, TX from January 26-28. On January 25th we plan on hosting meetings for the various Orthodox jurisdictional youth and young adult ministry directors, as a means to facilitate greater communication and collaboration. To streamline these pre-meetings, they will be reserved exclusively for the jurisdictional directors.

We hope to see you there!

REGISTER HERE