Search for new SVOTS Academic Dean enters final stages

Source: Orthodox Church in America

YONKERS, NY [SVOTS Communications] Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary [SVOTS] has narrowed down the number of candidates for the position of Academic Dean, and a final decision is expected to be made soon.

The seminary’s Board of Trustees convened in May to discuss the final candidates.

“There is no doubt that the final candidates represent strong qualifications,” said Seminary President Archpriest Chad Hatfield. “They come with extraordinary gifts and achievements that would benefit the seminary greatly.”

The official search for a new Academic Dean began in the fall of 2017. A search committee was formed, chaired by His Beatitude, Metropoiltan Tikhon, who chairs the seminary’s Board of Trustees.

“I want to thank His Beatitude and the members of the Academic Dean Search Committee for their labors in getting to this final stage in the process,” added Father Chad.

The Search Committee was tasked with finding a visionary and inspiring Academic Dean with the skills, energy, and experience to advance the academic mission and current programs of the Seminary as well as to develop new programs to meet the needs of the Church and the world in the 21st century. The new dean will serve as the Chief Academic Officer, whose primary responsibilities are to lead and supervise the faculty and to oversee all academic activities of the seminary, under the supervision of the seminary’s President. The Academic Dean is appointed by the Board of Trustees and reports directly to the President.