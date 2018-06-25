St. Vladimir’s Seminary begins Academic Collaboration with Theological School in Romania

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

25 June 2018 • Sibiu, Romania

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary has signed a concordat of cooperation with Saint Andrei Saguna Faculty of Orthodox Theology in Sibiu, Romania in an effort to encourage future student and faculty exchanges and other collaborations between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed Monday at the Faculty in Sibiu by Archpriest Chad Hatfield, president of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS), and Priest Nicolae Chifar, the dean of Saint Andrei Saguna Faculty of Orthodox Theology. The signing of the agreement was attended by His Eminence Laurentiu [Streza], archbishop of Sibiu and metropolitan of Transylvania, who blessed the agreement between the two institutions.

SVOTS Director of Web Services Alexandru Popovici, a native Romanian, and teachers of the Faculty of Orthodox Theology were also present.

“It is important for us to understand that signing this agreement is only a beginning, and with the help of God we believe that this agreement will evolve and change,” said Fr. Chad. “It is very important for us, those studying theology as a minority in different cultures, to have strong ties with the theological faculties of the mother countries, where Orthodoxy is well rooted in the culture of those countries.”

At the signing, His Eminence Laurentiu awarded Fr. Chad the “Sagunian Cross for Priests” and welcomed him back for future visits to Sibiu. Fr. Chad presented His Eminence and members of the Faculty with books published by St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press.

View photos of the concordat signing here.

Sections of this article have been reprinted from mitropolia-ardealului.ro.

Photo Credit: mitropolia-ardealului.ro



Romanian media outlet TRINITAS TV broadcast a story about the signing of the concordat. Watch it below.