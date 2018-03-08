STATE OF INDIANA BECOMES 45TH STATE TO FULLY PASS THE ARCHON RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF THE ECUMENICAL PATRIARCHATE OF CONSTANTINOPLE 

Source: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

GREEK ORTHODOX OF CHICAGO AND DETROIT METROPOLISES COMPLETE JOINT EFFORT FOR PASSAGE OF ARCHON RESOLUTION

CHICAGO, IL: The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and the Metropolis of Detroit, currently both under the leadership of Metropolitan Nicholas, together with Order of Saint Andrew (Archon) Regional Commanders Gus M. Pablecas, John G. Manos, and Lazaros Kircos, are proud to announce that today representatives of both Metropolis’ had a meeting with Lt Governor Suzanne Crouch to receive word that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb endorses the action taken by the Indiana Senate with resolution SR2 and the House of Representatives resolution HR28, both of which are the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle’s Religious Freedom Resolution for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Indiana is now the 45th State to fully pass Religious Freedom resolutions in support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

This meeting concludes the highly successful joint effort to gain passage in Indiana of the Archon Resolution which was announced in the fall of 2016. By Spring of 2017, the Indiana Senate responded with passage of SR2 following several media presentations at Greek Orthodox parishes in Northern Indiana. Thanks to the support of Indiana Representative Robert Morris and hard work of Fort Wayne Archon Chris Rongos, the Indiana House of Representatives followed with passage of HR28 on February 28, 2018. The full joint effort to gain passage of the Archon Resolution in Indiana was overseen by the Metropolis of Chicago Department of Media Relations.