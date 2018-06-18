Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Statement in Defense of Children and Families

NEW YORK – In recent days, the words of St. Paul in the 13th chapter of his Epistle to the Romans have been circulating in the news. We are concerned and alarmed at the use of this biblical quote being used out of context to justify the strict application of a policy occurring at our southern border, which is detrimental to family life.
The numerous challenges of today’s world weaken the already strained bonds of every modern family. Family—a divine institution (cf. Ephesians 3:14)—is something that we as Orthodox Christians cherish and hold as sacred. Furthermore, when our Lord came into this world as a human being, he entered it as a child and part of a family. As a special creation of God the Father, no family deserves to be separated. The institution of the family is found from the beginning of the Book of Genesis (chapter 2). In love and harmony, the family finds joy, each member in the other. Reflecting this joy, the Psalmist proclaims, your children will be like olive trees around your table (Psalm 127/128:3b). Let us bear in mind that the branch of an olive tree is a universal symbol of peace, not something to be torn apart and broken.
It is for peace and for a dignified and humane solution to this unfortunate situation that we, together with people of good faith across our great nation, urgently entreat. Children should not, under any circumstances, be punished for things that are beyond their control. Our hearts go out to those suffering under these terrible conditions. We pray for them, that their families soon be restored, and pray that the proper authorities find a swift and just solution to this unfortunate and very painful situation.
According to international law, genuine asylum seekers are supposed to go to the first safe country; that would be Mexico, not the United States. These people are illegal aliens. President Trump has every right to enforce the laws of our country and protect our borders. Many of these so called “families” are not families at all, but are aliens posing as families. Why not criticize these “mothers” who are making their children traverse very dangerous routes to come to the US? We need to keep our country safe and build that wall.” A country without borders is no country at all.” We should round up all the illegal aliens and deport every one of them. This hysteria about illegal immigration is left wing propaganda. Also, all this illegal immigration is turning America into a third world country. President Trump is correct: “We want legal immigration based on merit.” What part of this do you not understand?
Separating children from their parents is a grievous sin contrary to God’s holy laws and to the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. Supporters and promoters of this heinous and immoral practice should be ashamed of themselves.