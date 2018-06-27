Two Leading National, International Pro-Life Organizations Helping ZOE for Life!

Source: ZOE for LIfe!

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio—Two leading national and international pro-life organizations, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) and Heartbeat International, are serving as important resources for ZOE for Life!, the Cleveland Heights-based pro-life support organization.

“They have been and will continue to be very important in the development of our medical policies and procedures, training of medical professionals to perform limited obstetrical ultrasounds, and education and training of our volunteers to help women in crisis, whether because of unplanned pregnancies, previous abortions or sexual impurity,” said Cindy George, a ZOE for Life! board member.

“These two organizations will also serve as our resources as we move forward with ZOE Women’s Center,” George said.

ZOE for Life! is remodeling its client service facility, ZOE House in Parma, Ohio, to create the center.

“The center will include its own reception area, two counseling rooms, a work room and an examination room where limited obstetrical ultrasounds can be performed for abortion-minded or abortion-vulnerable clients,” said Paula Kappos, president of ZOE for Life!.

NIFLA “exists to protect life-affirming pregnancy centers that empower abortion-vulnerable women and families to choose life for their unborn children…By providing legal counsel, education and training, NIFLA helps member centers more effectively reach and serve their communities.”

Heartbeat International “is the first network of pro-life pregnancy resource centers in the U.S. and the largest and most expansive in the world…We are a nonprofit, interdenominational Christian association of faith-based pregnancy resource centers, medical clinics, maternity homes, and nonprofit adoption agencies endorsed by Christian leaders nationwide.”

ZOE for Life! is a non-profit Christ-centered support organization with three major goals: to help women who need confidential emotional and spiritual support during crisis pregnancies; to assist Orthodox Christians seeking to adopt; and to provide an education for pure living and other resources. ZOE is endorsed by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America.