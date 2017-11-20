THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
OCL
Video: Presentations Given at OCL's 30th Annual Conference

Rev. Dr. Frank Marangos – FINDING OUR VOICE: Orthodox Leadership for the 21st Century

 

Rev. Fr. Hans Jacobse – THE CHALLENGE OF SECULARISM IN THE LOCAL PARISH

 

Dr Frances Kostarelos, PhD – RELIGIOUS PLURALISM & FUNDAMENTALISM & CONTESTED IDENTITIES IN THE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH IN AMERICA

 

Check back soon for videos of His Grace, Bishop PAUL of the OCA Diocese of the Midwest and the Panel Discussion.

Thanks to John Maddex of Ancient Faith Ministries for recording the sessions and making them available!

