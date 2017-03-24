WHEATON COLLEGE HOSTS FREE PUBLIC SCREENING OF THE NEW DOCUMENTARY “MODERN CHRISTIAN MARTYRS”

Source: Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago

QUESTION/ANSWER SESSION WILL FEATURING INDIVIDUALS INTERVIEWED FOR DOCUMENTARY

WHEATON, IL: The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is honored to join with Wheaton College to offer a FREE Public Screening of the new documentary “Modern Christian Martyrs” on The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is honored to join with Wheaton College to offer a FREE Public Screening of the new documentary “Modern Christian Martyrs” on March 29, 2017 , at 7:00pm in Blanchard Hall, room 339, on the campus of Wheaton College. A Question/Answer Session will follow featuring Greek Orthodox Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Antiochian Orthodox Father Nicholas Dahdal, and Robert Sweise of the Chicago Chapter of In Defense of Christians, all of whom are in the documentary.

This FREE event which is open to the public will be hosted by Wheaton College’s Department of Politics and International Relations, the Center for Urban Engagement and the World Christian Fellowship together with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and will take place in Blanchard Hall, room 339, on the campus of Wheaton College.

The documentary "Modern Christian Martyrs" concerns the ongoing Genocide of the Christian minority population of the Syria, focusing on the Alkhoury family of Chicago and featuring Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Bishop Munib Younan, US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Father Nicholas Dahdal, Reverend Stan Davis and Rabbi Michael Balinsky, just to name a few. The documentary was produced by the Greater Chicago Broadcast Ministeries and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and has been aired on The Live Well Channel 7.2 each Sunday throughout March. The documentary is available on the website of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago; www.Chicago.GoArch.org

The general public is invited to this FREE Public Screening and media coverage of this unique event would be appreciated. Media is encouraged to contact John Ackerman, Director of Media Relations for the Metropolis of Chicago, to assist with your coverage and arrange interviews. This event is being Hosted by Wheaton College’s Department of Politics and International Relations, the Center for Urban Engagement and the World Christian Fellowship along with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago. Interviews with Greek Orthodox Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Antiochian Orthodox Father Nicholas Dahdal, Robert Sweise of the Chicago Chapter of In Defense of Christians and others can be arranged following the event.