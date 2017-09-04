Youth Concerns: Pan Orthodox United

Source: Pan Orthodox United

WE ARE YOUNG PEOPLE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Our mission is to empower young people to transform their lives and communities with Christ’s unconditional love.

WE BELIEVE IN FOCUSING ON THE GOOD

We believe that God is love and that His message of love needs to be conveyed to the world in today’s language. We believe that through invitation, welcoming, listening, understanding, and being an example of love, we can deliver the eternal message of Christ to those that have left the church. We know, that when we come together, and focus on the good, we can change the world.

THE FUTURE

Imagine a world where our churches and communities are filled with active young people living in His love and sharing it with everyone around.