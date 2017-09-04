Youth Concerns: Pan Orthodox United

Source: Pan Orthodox United
Our mission is to empower young people to transform their lives and communities with Christ’s unconditional love.
We believe that God is love and that His message of love needs to be conveyed to the world in today’s language. We believe that through invitation, welcoming, listening, understanding, and being an example of love, we can deliver the eternal message of Christ to those that have left the church. We know, that when we come together, and focus on the good, we can change the world.
Imagine a world where our churches and communities are filled with active young people living in His love and sharing it with everyone around.
Solve 60 is a step by step plan to reach out to the 60% of young people that leave the church after college. OVA is a video series that is part of SOLVE 60 where we ask and answer questions on many topics regarding; why people leave the church, how we can bring them back, tools to empower them and more. Through our two programs, Solve 60 and OVA, we inspire, involve, and invigorate people to transform their lives and communities by living an example of love.