[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] 56th Biennial Antiochian Archdiocese Convention – July 23-30, 2023 - Orthodox Christian Laity
Orthodox Christian Laity

56th Biennial Antiochian Archdiocese Convention – July 23-30, 2023

0
By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

​The 56th Biennial Antiochian Archdiocese Convention, hosted by St. George Church in Phoenix, Ariz., is being held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa from July 23-30. Below, you will find resources for the general assembly, scheduled for July 27-28.
2023 GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Agenda
Departments
Antiochian Orthodox Christian Women of North America, NAB
Antiochian Village 
   Camp

Clergy Insurance and Retirement
Communications
Conventions and Conference Planning
Finance
Homeschooling
Internet Ministry
Inter-Orthodox and Inter-Faith Relations
Lay Ministry
Liturgics
Marriage and Parish Family Ministries
Missions and Evangelism
The Order of St. Ignatius
  OSIA 2023 Convention Report
  Balance Sheet
  Governing Council Report
  Membership List 
  Profit and Loss Statement
Prison Ministry
Sacred Music
St. Athanasius Academy of Orthodox Theology
Statistics and Credentials
Stewardship
Translations
Western Rite Vicariate
The WORD Magazine
Youth and Young Adult Ministries

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.