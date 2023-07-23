56th Biennial Antiochian Archdiocese Convention – July 23-30, 2023

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America
The 56th Biennial Antiochian Archdiocese Convention, hosted by St. George Church in Phoenix, Ariz., is being held at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa from July 23-30. Below, you will find resources for the general assembly, scheduled for July 27-28.
2023 GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Agenda
Agenda
MINUTES OF THE LAST THREE GENERAL ASSEMBLIES
2019 Archdiocese Convention | 2021 Virtual Archdiocese Convention | 2023 Special Convention
2019 Archdiocese Convention | 2021 Virtual Archdiocese Convention | 2023 Special Convention
CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Jim Bach | Isa Canavati | Roger David | Ayham Farha | Eli Hage
Khalil Kardous | Nawar Mansour | Nick Massad | Fadi Metri | Kameel Najjar
Majed Nesheiwat | Philip Saliba | Rami Younes | Antoine Zammar
Jim Bach | Isa Canavati | Roger David | Ayham Farha | Eli Hage
Khalil Kardous | Nawar Mansour | Nick Massad | Fadi Metri | Kameel Najjar
Majed Nesheiwat | Philip Saliba | Rami Younes | Antoine Zammar
CONVENTION REPORTS
Archdiocese Annual Financial Report
Archdiocese Annual Financial Report
Departments
Antiochian Orthodox Christian Women of North America, NAB
Antiochian Village
Clergy Insurance and Retirement
Communications
Conventions and Conference Planning
Finance
Homeschooling
Internet Ministry
Inter-Orthodox and Inter-Faith Relations
Lay Ministry
Liturgics
Marriage and Parish Family Ministries
Missions and Evangelism
The Order of St. Ignatius
OSIA 2023 Convention Report
Balance Sheet
Governing Council Report
Membership List
Profit and Loss Statement
Prison Ministry
Sacred Music
St. Athanasius Academy of Orthodox Theology
Statistics and Credentials
Stewardship
Translations
Western Rite Vicariate
The WORD Magazine
Youth and Young Adult Ministries