A ‘Breakdown of Trust’: Pandemic Corrodes Church-State Ties in Russia

The soaring infections that followed have cast a shadow over plans for the opening of an enormous new cathedral dedicated to Russia’s armed forces. Conceived as a symbol of the intimate relations between church and state, the cathedral is in the final stages of construction in Patriot Park outside Moscow.

Originally scheduled to open on May 9, the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany, it was to feature a mosaic of Mr. Putin, his defense minister and other state figures, including the Soviet wartime leader Stalin.

But amid growing tensions between church and state over the pandemic, a senior bishop overseeing the cathedral’s interiors announced last week that, at the Kremlin’s request, the mosaic of Mr. Putin would be removed. The opening has been delayed.

Instead of rallying to the side of the president and his officials as they try to contain the expanding pandemic by restricting public gatherings, including church services, many priests have complained bitterly that the state has no right to interfere in who attends services.

Discouraging public worship, warned Metropolitan Longin, a senior churchman in Saratov, a region in southwestern Russia, only revived painful memories of Soviet-era repression. He threatened damnation for those who enforced or obeyed restrictions, warning that anyone who carried out instructions from state health authorities that violated the dictates of faith “will be held accountable.”

Geraldine Fagan, the editor of “East-West Church Report,” a journal on religious affairs in the former Soviet Union, said, “There has been a real breakdown of trust.” Getting people to go to church, she said, is a priest’s “raison d’être, so orders that believers stay away have caused genuine surprise and anger.”

A few days before Mr. Pelipenko set himself on fire, a bishop in the northern Russian region of Komi protested restrictions on churchgoing as an infringement of fundamental rights and threatened to go to court to get them reversed. Declaring that the ringing of church bells was the best way to combat the pandemic, he claimed that the word coronavirus — derived from the Latin word for “crown” — is “not coincidental but is linked to the coronation and enthronement of the Antichrist.”

Sergei Romanov, a cleric in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg, also weighed in, thundering against restrictions on public gatherings, including church services, as part of a satanic plot aided by Jews.

The fury has left Patriarch Kirill struggling to restore some order, while at the same time fending off criticism that he has done too little, too late.

After a surge of infections in Moscow, the patriarch issued an order last week that monastery abbots and parish rectors in the Russian capital have “personal responsibility” for complying with state instructions aimed at combating the virus. Clerics and lay church workers who ignore the health authorities, he warned, face trial before a church court if their noncompliance results in death from Covid-19.