A DECLARATION ON THE “RUSSIAN WORLD” (RUSSKII MIR) TEACHING

Source: Public Orthodoxy
“For the peace of the whole world, for the stability of the holy churches of God,
and for the unity of all, let us pray to the Lord.”
(Divine Liturgy)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, is a historic threat to a people of Orthodox Christian tradition. More troubling still for Orthodox believers, the senior hierarchy of the Russian Orthodox Church has refused to acknowledge this invasion, issuing instead vague statements about the necessity for peace in light of “events” and “hostilities” in Ukraine, while emphasizing the fraternal nature of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples as part of “Holy Rus’,” blaming the hostilities on the evil “West”, and even directing their communities to pray in ways that actively encourage hostility.
The support of many of the hierarchy of the Moscow Patriarchate for President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is rooted in a form of Orthodox ethno-phyletist religious fundamentalism, totalitarian in character, called Russkii mir or the Russian world, a false teaching which is attracting many in the Orthodox Church and has even been taken up by the Far Right and Catholic and Protestant fundamentalists.
The speeches of President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill (Gundiaev) of Moscow (Moscow Patriarchate) have repeatedly invoked and developed Russian world ideology over the last 20 years. In 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea and initiated a proxy war in the Donbas area of Ukraine, right up until the beginning of the full-fledged war against Ukraine and afterwards, Putin and Patriarch Kirill have used Russian world ideology as a principal justification for the invasion. The teaching states that there is a transnational Russian sphere or civilization, called Holy Russia or Holy Rus’, which includes Russia, Ukraine and Belarus (and sometimes Moldova and Kazakhstan), as well as ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking people throughout the world. It holds that this “Russian world” has a common political centre (Moscow), a common spiritual centre (Kyiv as the “mother of all Rus’’), a common language (Russian), a common church (the Russian Orthodox Church, Moscow Patriarchate), and a common patriarch (the Patriarch of Moscow), who works in ‘symphony’ with a common president/national leader (Putin) to govern this Russian world, as well as upholding a common distinctive spirituality, morality, and culture.
Against this “Russian world” (so the teaching goes) stands the corrupt West, led by the United States and Western European nations, which has capitulated to “liberalism”, “globalization”, “Christianophobia”, “homosexual rights” promoted in gay parades, and “militant secularism”. Over and against the West and those Orthodox who have fallen into schism and error (such as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and other local Orthodox churches that support him) stands the Moscow Patriarchate, along with Vladimir Putin, as the true defenders of Orthodox teaching, which they view in terms of traditional morality, a rigorist and inflexible understanding of tradition, and veneration of Holy Russia.
Since the enthronement of Patriarch Kirill in 2009, the leading figures of the Moscow Patriarchate, as well as spokespersons of the Russian State, have continually drawn on these principles to thwart the theological basis of Orthodox unity. The principle of the ethnic organization of the Church was condemned at the Council of Constantinople in 1872. The false teaching of ethno-phyletism is the basis for “Russian world” ideology. If we hold such false principles as valid, then the Orthodox Church ceases to be the Church of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Apostles, the Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed, the Ecumenical Councils, and the Fathers of the Church. Unity becomes intrinsically impossible.
Therefore, we reject the “Russian world” heresy and the shameful actions of the Government of Russia in unleashing war against Ukraine which flows from this vile and indefensible teaching with the connivance of the Russian Orthodox Church, as profoundly un-Orthodox, un-Christian and against humanity, which is called to be “justified… illumined… and washed in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of God” (Baptismal Rite). Just as Russia has invaded Ukraine, so too the Moscow Patriarchate of Patriarch Kirill has invaded the Orthodox Church, for example in Africa, causing division and strife, with untold casualties not just to the body but to the soul, endangering the salvation of the faithful.
In view of the “Russian world” teaching that is devastating and dividing the Church, we are inspired by the Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ and the Holy Tradition of His Living Body, the Orthodox Church, to proclaim and confess the following truths:
1. “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now my kingdom is not from here.” (John 18:36).
We affirm that the divinely-appointed purpose and accomplishment of history, its telos, is the coming of the Kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ, a Kingdom of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit, a Kingdom attested by Holy Scripture as authoritatively interpreted by the Fathers. This is the Kingdom we participate in through a foretaste at every Holy Liturgy: “Blessed is the kingdom of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, now and ever and unto ages of ages!” (Divine Liturgy). This Kingdom is the sole foundation and authority for Orthodox, indeed for all Christians. There is no separate source of revelation, no basis for community, society, state, law, personal identity and teaching, for Orthodoxy as the Body of the Living Christ than that which is revealed in, by, and through our Lord Jesus Christ and the Spirit of God.
We therefore condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any teaching that seeks to replace the Kingdom of God seen by the prophets, proclaimed and inaugurated by Christ, taught by the apostles, received as wisdom by the Church, set forth as dogma by the Fathers, and experienced in every Holy Liturgy, with a kingdom of this world, be that Holy Rus’, Sacred Byzantium, or any other earthly kingdom, thereby usurping Christ’s own authority to deliver the Kingdom to God the Father (1 Corinthians 15:24), and denying God’s power to wipe away every tear from every eye (Revelation 21:4). We firmly condemn every form of theology that denies that Christians are migrants and refugees in this world (Hebrews 13:14), that is, the fact that “our citizenship is in heaven, and it is from there that we are expecting a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ,” (Philippians 3:20) and that Christians “reside in their respective countries, but only as sojourners. They take part in everything as citizens and put up with everything as foreigners. Every foreign land is their home, and every home a foreign land” (The Epistle to Diognetus, 5).
2. “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” (Matthew 22:21)
We affirm that in anticipation of the final triumph of the Kingdom of God we acknowledge the sole and ultimate authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. In this age, earthly rulers provide peace, so that God’s people might live “calm and ordered lives, in all godliness and sanctity” (Divine Liturgy). Yet, there is no nation, state or order of human life that can make a higher claim on us than Jesus Christ, at whose name “every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth” (Philippians 2:10).
We therefore condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any teaching which would subordinate the Kingdom of God, manifested in the One Holy Church of God, to any kingdom of this world seeking other churchly or secular lords who can justify and redeem us. We firmly reject all forms of government that deify the state (theocracy) and absorb the Church, depriving the Church of its freedom to stand prophetically against all injustice. We also rebuke all those who affirm caesaropapism, replacing their ultimate obedience to the crucified and resurrected Lord with that of any leader vested with ruling powers and claiming to be God’s anointed, whether known by the title of “Caesar,” “Emperor,” “Tsar,” or “President.”
3. “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28).
We affirm that division of humanity into groups based on race, religion, language, ethnicity or any other secondary feature of human existence is a characteristic of this imperfect and sinful world, which, following the patristic tradition are characterized as “distinctions of the flesh” (St. Gregory of Nazianzus, Oration 7, 23). Assertion of superiority of one group over others is a characteristic evil of such divisions, which are entirely contrary to the Gospel, where all are one and equal in Christ, all must answer to him for their actions, and all have access to his love and forgiveness, not as members of particular social or ethnic groups, but as persons created and born equally in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26).
We therefore condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any teaching that attributes divine establishment or authority, special sacredness or purity to any single local, national, or ethnic identity, or characterizes any particular culture as special or divinely ordained, whether Greek, Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian, or any other.
4. “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43-45)
Following the commandment of our Lord, we affirm that as St Silouan the Athonite declares, “The grace of God is not in the man who does not love his enemies”, and that we cannot know peace until we love our enemies. As such, the making of war is the ultimate failure of Christ’s law of love.
We therefore condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any teaching that encourages division, mistrust, hatred, and violence among peoples, religions, confessions, nations, or states. We further condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any teaching that demonizes or encourages the demonization of those that the state or society deems “other,” including foreigners, political and religious dissenters and other stigmatized social minorities. We reject any Manichean and Gnostic division that would elevate a holy Orthodox Eastern culture and its Orthodox peoples above a debased and immoral “West”. It is particularly wicked to condemn other nations through special liturgical petitions of the Church, elevating the members of the Orthodox Church and its cultures as spiritually sanctified in comparison to the fleshly, secular “Heterodox”.
5. “Go and learn what this means, ‘I desire mercy, and not sacrifice.’ For I came not to call the righteous, but sinners.”” (Matthew 9:13; cf. Hosea 6:6 and Isaiah 1:11-17).
We affirm that Christ calls us to exercise personal and communal charity to the poor, the hungry, the homeless, the refugees, the migrants, the sick and suffering, and seeking justice for the persecuted, the afflicted, and the needy. If we refuse the call of our neighbor; indeed if instead we beat and rob, and leave our neighbor to suffer and die by the wayside (Parable of the Good Samaritan, Luke 10:25-37), then we are not in Christ’s love on the path to the Kingdom of God, but have made ourselves enemies of Christ and his Church. We are called to not merely pray for peace, but to actively and prophetically stand up and condemn injustice, to make peace even at the cost of our lives. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” (Matthew 5:9). Offering the sacrifice of liturgy and prayer while refusing to act sacrificially constitutes a sacrifice to condemnation at odds with what is offered in Christ (Matthew 5:22-26 and 1 Corinthians 11:27-32).
We therefore condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any promotion of spiritual “quietism” among the faithful and clergy of the Church, from the highest Patriarch down to most humble layperson. We rebuke those who pray for peace while failing to actively make peace, whether out of fear or lack of faith.
6. “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” (John 8:31-32).
We affirm that Jesus calls his disciples not only to know the truth but to speak the truth: “Let your word be ‘Yes, Yes’ or ‘No, No’; anything more than this comes from the evil one.” (Matthew 5:37). A full-scale invasion of a neighboring country by the world’s second largest military power is not just a “special military operation”, “events” or “conflict” or any other euphemism chosen to deny the reality of the situation. It is, rather, in fact a full-scale military invasion that has already resulted in numerous civilian and military deaths, the violent disruption of the lives of over forty-four million people, and the displacement and exile of over two million people (as of March 13, 2022). This truth must be told, however painful it may be.
We therefore condemn as non-Orthodox and reject any teaching or action which refuses to speak the truth, or actively suppresses the truth about evils that are perpetrated against the Gospel of Christ in Ukraine. We utterly condemn all talk of “fratricidal war”, “repetition of the sin of Cain, who killed his own brother out of envy” if it does not explicitly acknowledge the murderous intent and culpability of one party over another (Revelation 3:15-16).
We declare that the truths that we have affirmed and the errors which we have condemned as non-Orthodox and rejected are founded on the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Holy Tradition of the Orthodox Christian faith. We call all who accept this declaration to be mindful of these theological principles in their decisions in church politics. We entreat all whom this declaration concerns to return to “the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:3).
March 13, 2022 — Sunday of Orthodoxy
If you wish to sign and support this Declaration, please add your name here.
The Declaration has been co-published with the Volos Academy for Theological Studies.
Signatures
1 Dr. Theofilos Abatzidis Volos Academy Greece
2 Revd. Dr. Christophe D’Aloisio Institut Orthodoxe Saint-Jean-le-Théologien & Université catholique de Louvain Brussels, Belgium
3 V. Revd. Robert M. Arida Boston, MA, USA
4 Dr. Antoine Arjakovsky Collège des Bernardins Paris, France
5 Prof. Susan Ashbrook Harvey Brown University RI, USA
6 Dr. Nikolaos Asproulis Volos Academy Greece
7 V. Revd. John Behr University of Aberdeen UK
8 Dr. Ionut Biliuta Gh. Sincai Institute, Romanian Academy Romania
9 Dr. Lori Branch University of Iowa IA, USA
10 Revd. Dr. Radu Bordeianu Duquesne University Pittsburgh, PA, USA
11 Revd. Dr. Ciprian Burlacioiu University of Munich Germany
12 Sergei Chapnin Artos Fellowship Moscow, Russia
13 Revd. Dr. John Chryssavgis Sydney College of Divinity Australia
14 Editor in chief Jordan Georgiev Doxologia Infonews (Website for international church and religious news) Bulgaria
15 Editor Alexander Angelov Doxologia Infonews (website for international church and religious news) Bulgaria
16 Dr. Helen Creticos Theodoropoulos Chicago, IL, USA
17 M.S., M.A. Nayla Debs France/Lebanon
18 Prof. George E. Demacopoulos Fordham University New York, NY, USA
19 Revd. Dr. Nicholas Denysenko Valparaiso University IN, USA
20 Dr. Philip Dorroll Wofford College SC, USA
21 M.A Costis Drygianakis Volos Academy Greece
22 Revd. Dr. Brandon Gallaher University of Exeter UK
23 Dr.; Senior Lecturer in Eastern Christian Studies Grant White Sankt Ignatios College, Stockholm School of Theology Stockholm, Sweden
24 Prof. Paul Gavrilyuk Founding President, International Orthodox Theological Association, St. Thomas University MN, USA
25 Peter Bylen United States
26 Dr. Tamara Grdzelidze Ilia State University Tbilisi, Georgia
27 Doctoral Student John Monaco Duquesne University Pittsburgh, PA (USA)
28 Retired Anastasios Gounaris Formerly of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Chania, Crete, Greece
29 Professor Tatiana Pronina Leningrad State University Pushkin St. Petersburg, Russia.
30 Rev. Dr. Perry Hamalis North Central College Naperville, IL, USA
31 Ms Olga Kariatlis Australia
32 Dr. David Bentley Hart University of Notre Dame IN, USA
33 MA Nina Dippon Dippon Colorado Springs, CO
34 Prof. Dr. Georgi Kapriev St. Кliment Ohridski University Sofia, Bulgaria
35 Archim. Prof. Cyril Hovorun Stockholm School of Theology Sweden
36 V. Revd. Dr. John A. Jillions Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies Cambridge, UK
37 Dr. Pantelis Kalaitzidis Volos Academy Greece
38 Prof. Christos Karakolis National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Greece
39 Prof. Dr. Assaad Elias Kattan University of Münster Germany/Lebanon
40 Dr. Lisa Holsberg Fordham University New York
41 Dr. Nikos Kouremenos Volos Academy Greece
42 Prof. Paul Ladouceur Trinity College, University of Toronto ON, Canada
43 Dr. Sr. Vassa Larin Coffee with Sister Vassa Catechetical Programs Vienna, Austria
44 Mika Peltola Finland
45 Dr. Lucian N. Leustean Aston University Birmingham, UK
46 Inga Leonova The Wheel Boston, MA, USA
47 James L.M. Bloodworth United States
48 M.A. Elijah John McKnight Orthodox Church in America United States
49 Olga Lossky-Laham Paris, France
50 Daniel Lossky Institut Orthodoxe Saint-Jean-le-Théologien Brussels, Belgium
51 Lecturer Roger Coresciuc Faculty of Theology “Dumitru Staniloae” Romania
52 V. Revd. Prof. Andrew Louth Durham University, UK and St Irenaeus Orthodox Theological Institute, Radbout University, Nijmegen Netherlands
53 Prof. Vasilios Makrides University of Erfurt Germany
54 Dr. Ina Merdjanova Trinity College Dublin Ireland
55 Prof. Paul Micevych University of California Los Angeles CA, USA
56 Dr. Alexandra de Moffarts Institut Orthodoxe Saint-Jean-le-Théologien Brussels, Belgium
57 PhD Universite de Paris IV-Sorbonne Teodor Baconschi Romanian MFA Bucharest Romania
58 Prof. Dimitrios Moschos National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Greece
59 Dr. Hermina Nedelescu Scripps Research CA, USA
60 Prof. Michael Ossorgin Fordham University New York, NY, USA
61 Dr. Paul Meyendorff St Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary NY, USA
62 V. Revd. Prof. Michael Plekon The City University of New York – Baruch College NY, USA
63 Dr. Ashley Purpura Purdue University IN, USA
64 Dr. Teva Regule President, Orthodox Theological Society of America USA
65 V. Revd. Richard René University of Toronto ON, Canada
66 Prof. Svetoslav Riboloff Sofia University “St. Kliment of Ochrid” Bulgaria
67 Dr. Sarah Riccardi-Swartz Arizona State University AZ, USA
68 Revd. Dr. Anthony Roeber St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary New York, NY, USA
69 Dr. Robert Saler Christian Theological Seminary Indianapolis, IN, USA
70 Prof. Kerry P. C. San Chirico Villanova University PA, USA
71 Deacon Ron Boyer www.gci.org U.S.A.
72 Prof. Stephen J. Shoemaker University of Oregon Eugene, OR, USA
73 Dr. Constantin Sigov National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and “Dukh i Litera” [Spirit and Letter] Research and Publishing Association Kyiv, Ukraine
74 Dr. Cyrille Sollogoub Institut Orthodoxe Saint-Jean-le-Théologien Brussels, Belgium
75 Prof. Katerina Tsalampouni Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Greece
76 Captain Alexander N. Soukhanov United States of America
77 Prof. Lucian Turcescu Concordia University Montreal, QC, Canada
78 M.Th Georgios Vlantis Volos Academy Greece/Germany
79 Dr. Nicolae Roddy Creighton University USA
80 Dr. Katherine Kelaidis USA
81 Archim. PhD Anton C. Vrame Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology MA, USA
82 Prof. Gayle Woloschak Northwestern University Chicago, IL, USA
83 Diane Beck All Saints of North America Orthodox Church Albuquerque, NM, USA
84 Dr. Nathaniel Wood Fordham University New York, NY, USA
85 Revd. Dr. Victor Yudin Leuven, Belgium
86 MDiv Orthodox Theology John Heropoulos USA
87 Dr Sebastian Brock Oriental Institute, Oxford University UK
88 Katie Cokinos Saugerties, New York, USA
89 Lars Ahlbäck Finland
90 Prof. Nicholas Sooy Fordham University NY, USA
91 Reverend Protopresbyter Robert Athas Metropolis Of Boston Brookline, Massachusetts
92 Prof. Luis Salés Scripps College Claremont, California
93 Dr. Jane Yank United States
94 (Rev) Dr Reijnen Anne Marie Theologicum ( Institut Catholique de Paris) / Paris ( France)
95 Professor Petr Kratochvíl Sciences Po Paris
96 Dr. Dimitrios Keramidas Center for Ecumenical, Missiological and Environmental Studies “Metropolitan Panteleimon Papageorgiou” (CEMES) Rome, Italy
97 Hratsch Sarkissian Armenia
98 Dr. Dimitrios Baltas Athens Greece
99 Doctor Anna Meyendorff Washington, DC
100 David Kinasevych Canada
101 Professor of English Scott Cairns Seattle Pacific University USA
102 Rev. Dr Athanasius McVay Chair of Ukrainian Studies, University of Toronto Edmonton, Alberta
103 Mykola Osypenko University of Fribourg Switzerland
104 Revd Dr Andreas Andreopoulos University of Winchester United Kingdom
105 Mr. Nektarios Cooper N/A Cave Spring, GA, USA
106 V. Rev’d Dr. Cyprian Robert Hutcheon McGill University, Montreal (retired) Canada
107 Dr. Daniel F. Stramara, Jr. Rockhurst University Kansas City, MO USA
108 Kristjan Otsmann Estonia
109 Professor Emeritus Daniel J. Sahas University of Waterloo Waterloo, Ontario CANADA
110 Professor Torstein Theodor Tollefsen University of Oslo Norway
111 Associate Professor Nicolae Turcan Babeș-Bolyai University Cluj-Napoca
112 Theologian Vasiliki Giannoutaki Volos Academy Greece
113 Mr. Staasi Heropoulos USA
114 Rev Dr Geoffrey Ready Orthodox School of Theology at Trinity College, University of Toronto Toronto, Canada
115 MA Theology Ruth Nares UK
116 The Ignacio Ellacuria Chair of Catholic Social Thought Peter Phan Georgetown University USA
117 Prof.Dr. Hille Haker Loyola University Chicago USA
118 Professor Charles Lock University of Copenhagen Denmark
119 Dr Viorel Coman KU Leuven Belgium
120 Lecturer David Goodin McGill University Montreal
121 Dr. Candace Hetzner Boston College Boston
122 Dr. Fellow. Dr. Christina Nellist Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics London, UK
123 Dr. Alexei Bodrov Moscow, Russia
124 Cécile Joris Belgium
125 Dr. Cergan Daniel Bucharest University Romania
126 The Rev. C. Brent Hoy-Bianchi ELCA Reno, Nevada, USA
127 Private citizen Michael Żurowski none Warsaw, Poland
128 Associate Professor Kyriakos Kalaitzidis University of Ioannina Greece
129 Assoc. Prof. Athanasios Papathanasiou Highest Ecclesiastical Academy of Athens Greece
130 Colin Justin Grimmond Windsor, Ontario, Canada
131 Professor Joseph Famerée Université catholique de Louvain (Louvain-la-Neuve) Belgium
132 PhD Archdeacon Vsevolod Borzakovsky Member Archdiocesan Council – Archdiocese of Western Europe Rome
133 Rev. Bohdan Hladio Toronto School of Theology Toronto
135 Metropolitan of Nigeria Alexander Gianniris Patriarchate of Alexandria and all Africa Nigeria
136 Assistant Professor Theodor Avramov Sofia University “St. Kliment of Ochrid” Bulgaria
137 Doctor in Theology de Saint Chamas Loys Studium Notre-Dame de Vie France
138 Dr Vitalii Tkachuk City Museum “Spiritual Treasures of Ukraine” Ukraine
139 Archimandrite Alexis Milyutin Métropole Orthodoxe en France ( PO). Vicariat de St Marie et St Alexis d’Ugine France
140 Margaret Klarer St.Anthony Orthodox Church in Bergenfield NJ Jersey USA United States of America
141 Aleksandar Miljkovic London
142 Doctor Isaia Gazzola Theologicum – Institut catholique de Paris Paris
143 Richard Crook Jackson, NH USA
144 Dr. jur. Diogenis Karagiannakidis None Thessaloniki – Greece
145 Revd. Dr. Mark Roosien Yale Institute of Sacred Music CT, USA
146 Christian A. Schwarz NCD International Emmelsbüll, Germany
147 Miss Susan Parkinson Bachelder Trinity Episcopal Church Lenox, Ma.
148 Prof. Nathan Dinneen Rochester Institute of Technology Rochester, New York, USA
149 DESS Droit public Javanni Jean Retired PARIS
150 Dr. and Mrs. Raymond and Irene Benton Loyola Iniversity Chicago Chicago, Illinois, USA
151 Professor Antoine Courban Higher Education Council LEBANON
152 Dr Nadia Delicata Faculty of Theology, University of Malta Malta
153 Dr Tornike Metreveli Lund Universitz Sweden
154 Mr. Michael Koulos NAPERVILLE, IL USA
155 Basil Lourié Scrinium. Journal of Patrology and Critical Hagiography Russia
156 Sîrghi Ana-Maria Bucharest, Romania
157 Mykola Osypenko University of Fribourg Switzerland
158 Assistant Professor Stavros Yangazoglou National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece Athens
159 Dr. Georgios Basioudis Germany
160 Dr Deirdre Good Stevenson School of Ministry Harrisburg, PA
161 Professor Daniel Struve Paris Cité University Paris, France
162 Rossitza Osthus Bochum, Germany
163 Msc, Teacher of Theology Leonidas Telios Lykeum of Larissa Larissa Greece
164 LMSW Demetra DeFeo Fordham University United States
165 Dr. Ioannis Kaminis Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” Sofia
166 Prof. Dr. Norbert Hintersteiner Westfälische Wilhelms Universität Münster Germany
167 Dr. Dominika Kurek-Chomycz Liverpool Hope University UK
168 Hugh Allen Orthodox Parish of the Holy Prophet Elias Exeter
169 PhD. Petr Jandejsek Charles University Prague Czech Republic
170 Prof. dr. Didier Pollefeyt Faculty of Theology and Religious Studies KU Leuven Belgium
171 Professor Gregory Bloomquist Faculty of Theology of Saint Paul University Canada
172 Ph.D. Mary Jane Maxwell USAID Washington DC
173 Professor Lyle Mook University of Rhode Island Kingston, RI, USA
174 Professor Anne Vandenhoeck KU Leuven Belgium
175 Prof. Dr. Reimund Bieringer Katholieke Universiteit Leuven Belgium
176 Rod Miller-Boyer Landers
177 Layperson Deborah (Malacky) Belonick graduate of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, USA Warren, OH
178 George Bedrin United States
179 Dr. Adjunct Professor, Retired William Samsonoff SUNY Albany School of Public Health USA
180 Dr. Will Cohen University of Scranton U.S.
181 Tony Chakar Beirut, Lebanon
182 Dr Patrick Hampshire FRSA United Kingdom
183 The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen Cathedral of the Incarnation Garden City, NY
184 John Paterakis Vice Chairman, The Ecumenical Trust New York
185 John Babetas Montreal, Canada
186 Prof. Lavinia Stan St. Francis Xavier University Canada
187 Igor Babich Ukraine
188 Colin MacIntyre Calvary Community Church Canada
189 Dr. Charalambos Dendrinos Royal Holloway, University of London United Kingdom
190 ArchPriest Daniel Guenther Orthodox Church in America Saskatoon, Canada
191 Yelena Bolshakova Belgium
192 None Dale Simison None United States
193 Dr Chrysovalantis Kyriacou Theological School of the Church of Cyprus Cyprus
194 V. Revd. Prof. Sergio E. Mainoldi Milan, Italy
195 Artist and Icon Painter Edith Mary Isabel Reyntiens Thyateira Diocese of the Greek Patrirchate Scotland
196 Rev’d Fr. David Austin Anglican Manchester UK
197 Michael Berrigan Clark Editorial Staff, The Wheel USA
198 ABD Dr. Theology Pantelis Levakos National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Greece
199 Mark Anthony Sweere OCA United States
200 V. Rev. Dr. Isaac Skidmore Southern Oregon University Ashland, OR, USA
201 The Rev. Robert Michael Pickel Brunswick, Maine USA
202 Dr Nikolaos Raptis Mary Raptou School SA Larissa Greece
203 Orthodox Christian Carol Kerler USA
204 Jack Darakjy Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch USA
205 Revd Dr Helen Paynter Centre for the Study of Bible and Violence, Bristol Baptist College UK
206 Professor Michael Budde DePaul University Chicago, USA
207 Mary Werbiansky United States
208 Rev. Constantine Wright Athens, GA USA
209 Lecture in Orthodox Canon Law Vladimer Narsia Ilia State University (Georgia) Georgia
210 Aiad Jabbour Germany
211 Prof. Terence Cuneo University of Vermont US
212 Reader Daniel (Maximus) Nicholas Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church (OCA) Ashland, Oregon, USA
213 Rt Revd Dr Lynn Elizabeth Walker Orthodox Catholic Church of America New York
214 Dr. Chrysostom Koutloumousianos Cambridge Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies Naxos, Greece
215 Dr. Maria Calisi St. Peter’s University Jersey City, NJ, USA
216 Mth Guram Lursmanashvili Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani University Tbilisi
217 V. Revd. Dr. Leonide Ebralidze Pontifical Lateran University Rome, Italy
218 VRev. Professor Denis J. M. Bradley Bradley Georgetown University /St. Nicholas Cathedral Washington
219 M.A, ThM Claire Koen Fordham Boston
220 Jacob Pederson St Gregorios Orthodox Church Spokane
221 Journalist following religious issues Riccardo cristiano Reset doc Rome
222 Student Steven Roberts Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological School United States
223 ΜΑ Maria Nanou University of Thessaly Volos, Greece
224 Dr Norman Russell St Stephen’s House, University of Oxford France
225 Just another sinner Kathleen Licoppe St-Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Winnipeg Canada
226 Professor, DPhil Kalin Yanakiev Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” Sofia
227 Dr. Gocha Barnovi Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani Univeristy Tbilisi, Georgia
228 Professor of Clinical Medicine Emeritus Christopher Mathews University of California San Diego United States
229 Anna Pasechnik UK
230 Rick Zajac USA
231 Father Gabriel Talley Retired Orthodox Priest USA
232 Ryan Klein Boston College Boston
233 Barbara Coker England
234 Adrian Tanasescu-Vlas Fundaţia Culturală “Gândul Aprins” Bucharest, Romania
235 Director of Catholic Studies Michael Baxter Regis University Denver CO
236 Dr. Raluca Arfire Bucuresti, Romania
237 Doctoral Student Christopher Larsen Fielding Graduate Institute Santa Barbara California USA
238 Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Duncan OCCA Galveston, Texas
239 Diethelm Adlunger Deutschland / NRW
240 James Bouse USA
241 Maguire University Professor of Ethics D. Stephen Long Southern Methodist University USA
242 Assoc. Prof. (Emerita) Patricia Hardesty James Madison Univ. USA
243 Undergraduate student of Theology Guram Papava Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Georgia
244 Rev’d David-John Williams University of Saint Katherine and The Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies, Cambridge. San Diego
245 Katherina Wlasenko Canada
246 Amber Schley Iragui Portland, Oregon
247 Dr Alexis Richard Cooper McGill University Canada
248 Judith Phillips Waterford, Michigan USA
249 PhD Candidate; Editor Giacomo Sanfilippo Trinity College, University of Toronto; Orthodoxy in Dialogue Toronto, Canada
250 DPT Joanna Efstathiou-Dittmar White Plains, NY, USA
251 Mifflin Ann Saavedra Concord International Church USA
252 Professor of Theology Barry Harvey Baylor University USA
253 Dr. Aram G. Sarkisian Northwestern University Evanston, IL, USA
254 Executive Presbyter Lisa Allgood Presbytery of Cincinnati, PCUSA Cincinnati, OH
255 PhD candidate Paraskevi Arapoglou Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Greece
256 Dr Laura Archer Independence, OR, USA
257 Andrew Taylor USA
258 Bojidar Kolov University of Oslo Norway
259 Dr Thomas Arentzen Uppsala University Sweden
260 Pr. Răduț Seliște Marcel Romanian Orthodox Church România
261 M. Sc. Andre Sytnyk Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine U.S.A
262 Daniel Lightsey Southern Methodist University Dallas, Texas, USA
263 Presvytera Dr. Kyriaki FitzGerald Co-founder & Exec. Director, Saint Cathrine’s Vision Sandwich, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
264 VREV Peter Baktis Orthodox Church in America USA
265 M.A. Daniel Heide McGill University Canada
266 Rev. Dr. Emanuel Chris, M.D., M.Div. Mansfield, MA
267 Fr. Dr. Arsenius Mikhail St. Athanasius & St. Cyril Theological School Anaheim, California, USA
268 Theodore Stepp Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands
269 Dr Razvan Porumb Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies Cambridge
270 Petra Gorisek Kiev Messianic Jewish Congregation Croatia
271 M. Rev Lazar Puhalo OCA Dewdney, Canada
272 Paul Shannon NL
273 Mihaela Tarpa Paris, France
274 Archimandrite James Babcock Eparchy or Newton Oceanside CA
275 David Mohler St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church Dayton, OH
276 Educator Edward Stepanian Mr USA
277 Soultana Gargana Greece
278 Rt. Rev. John F. Newbauer Orthodox-Catholic Church of America Fort Wayne, IN 46825
279 Mr Philip Babcock Christian Church USA
280 Professor William Cavanaugh DePaul University Chicago, USA
281 Kristjan Mänd Estonia
282 Pauline Costianes Westland, MI USA
283 Yvette Cuny United States
284 Professor Stamatis Vokos California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, CA, USA
285 Dr. Andrew Nosal University of San Diego San Diego, CA, USA
286 Aarne Lozano USA
287 V Rev. Dr. Gabriel Rochelle St. Sophia Orthodox Theological Seminary; New Mexico State University New Jersey and New Mexico, USA
288 Professor Heather Bailey University of Illinois Springfield USA
289 Mr Daniel Li University of Exeter Exeter
290 Matt Salter None but Christian solidarity with good people around the world. United States
291 Leslie Luppino USA
292 Dr. Charles Tieszen Fuller Theological Seminary Austin, USA
293 Dr Annette Bakker Children’s tumor foundation Usa
294 Rev. Konstantinos Sarantidis Portland, Maine USA
295 Tamara Penwell UK
296 V. Rev Marc Dunaway Eagle River Institute Eagle River, Alaska
297 V. Rev Marc Dunaway Eagle River Institute Eagle River, Alaska
298 Adjunct Professorial Lecturer Eric Terzuolo American University, School of International Service Washington, DC
299 Paul Pasarivakis University of Laval Canada
300 Caitilin Kane USA
301 Albert Edward Meisenbach III USA
302 John Congdon Oberlin College Oberlin, Ohio, United States of America
303 Jeffrey Stephens City of Durham, USA
304 Richard Mohr Fountain Valley, California
305 Steven Fullmer USA
306 Rev’d Dr. Theodore Pulcini Carlisle, PA
307 Professor Caryl Emerson Princeton University
308 Presbytera Dr. Catharine Roth independent scholar United States
309 Nicholas Palos NYS Courts New York
310 Very Reverend Matyas of Canada Orthodox Church of Canada Toronto
311 Wayne Tatusko St. Mark OCA Annandale, VA
312 Fr. Paul Schmidt Holy Wisdom Orthodox Church United States
313 Rev. Dr. Stephen V. Sprinkle Brite Divinity School Fort Worth, Texas USA
314 C. Stoppa Canada
315 Dr. Scott Ables Oregon State University Portland, Oregon, USA
316 Metropolitan EDMUND Cass Holy Cross Minastery Greenville, SC
317 Associate Professor of Historical Theology and Christian Worship L. Edward Phillips Phillips Emory University, Candler School of Theology United States of America
318 Cathy Nemtsov United States
319 Very Reverend Joel Weir Orthodox Church in America Crawfordsville, IN
320 Fr Dragos Herescu Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies Cambridge
321 Rev. Andrew Wollitzer Berkeley Covenant Church Berkeley, Ca
322 Retired professor/ independent scholar Valerie Karras St. Louis, Missouri, USA
323 B.Mus. Horia Vlad Guzu Guzu.ca Montreal, QC, Canada
324 Basil Varghese India
325 The Rev. Deacon James Neal Orthodox-Catholic Church of America United States
326 Matthew Dodrill United States
327 Dr. Oucèma Lionel Karam Ohio University USA/France/Lebanon
328 Dr. Vasyl Rudeyko Ukrainian Catholic University Lviv Ukraine
329 V. Rev. Dr. Gregory Roth Spokane Falls Community College USA
330 Dr Tarek Mitri Saint George University Beirut. Lebanon
331 Rev. Andrew Wollitzer Berkeley Covenant Church Berkeley, Ca, USA
332 Dr. Maria Rybakova Nazarbayev University Kazakhstan
333 Dr. Alison Kolosova University of Tartu Estonia
334 Enseignant-chercheur JEROME CLER Sorbonne-Université FRANCE
335 Ph Doctor in Foundametal Theology Claudio Monge Black Friars Istanbul
336 Barbara Personnaz Montreux, Switzerland
337 Dr James Chater France
338 Kristin Rountree USA
339 LLM Manos Androulakakis Heraklio Crete
340 Rev Dr Craig de Vos North Adelaide, Australia
341 PhD Candidate Raul-Ovidiu Bodea KU Leuven Leuven, Belgium
342 Professor emeritus theological ethics Burggraeve Roger Catholic University Leuven Belgium