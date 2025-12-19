A Greek-American Monk, with ALS, Explains How He Met God – A Meeting with Fr. Sophronios at Gouverneto Monastery, Chania

Source: The National Herald

By Antonis H. Diamataris

NEW YORK — It was, apparently, a chance meeting.

Yet it was a shattering encounter—one that stays with you, one that gives you strength and hope.

The historic Monastery of Gouverneto, founded between 1537 and 1548 in Akrotiri, stands on a plateau near Chania Airport and the Holy Trinity Tzagaróli Monastery. There, Elder Ieronymos, the monastery’s abbot—who immediately wins you over with his kindness and humility—received my wife and me in the archontariki, the monastery’s reception room. He offered us refreshments, spoke about the history of the monastery, and told us how he and a small group of monks had left Mount Athos to settle there, gradually restoring the monastery to life.

At the end of our meeting, Elder Ieronymos mentioned that a Greek-American monk also lived at the monastery and that he was seriously ill. He asked whether we would like to visit him.

We could not have imagined what we were about to encounter.

We found Father Sophronios lying bedridden, with a computer screen in front of him and another turned toward us. He receives round-the-clock care, 24 hours a day. When he saw us, his eyes lit up. We introduced ourselves. He began to write—using only his eyes—through what can only be described as miraculous technology.

We read his words:

“I know you, and I thank you for what you do for the Greek diaspora and for Hellenism…”

Father Sophronios suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease—“a disease that affects parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movements.”

We could hardly believe what we were witnessing. But what was even harder to comprehend was his smile—his serenity, the calm on his face. Above all, there was a radiance, a glow that seemed to emanate from his very being. How could all this coexist with his condition, with the reality that he is confined to his bed, day and night?

I felt that Father Sophronios had much to say—much to teach us through his example. I therefore asked him if he would grant us an interview, one we would publish at Christmas: the day of the miracle of Christ’s birth, a day of hope, optimism, strength, and faith.

These are precisely what Father Sophronios radiates—and teaches.

Thank you, Father Sophronios.

Antonis Diamataris: Please tell us about your childhood—your parents, your siblings, your memories as a child.

Father Sophronios: I was born in Washington Heights in the Saint Spyridon community. My parents were both devout Orthodox and the Greek American traditions were central to our lives. We eventually moved to Riverdale in the Bronx where my brother was born. We were a close-knit family and I thank God for the upbringing I had.

Question: As you were growing up, were you involved with the Church?

Answer: Although I believed in God and never had any doubts about my faith, I was not very involved with the Church. I excelled in sports and that was my focus growing up.

Question: What did you study? Where did you work?

Answer: I was fortunate enough to be accepted by Columbia University and received two degrees there. I studied History and was particularly focused on the immigrant experience in NYC. I had outstanding professors. After Columbia, I taught History at the Horace Mann School and enjoyed a good career there. I moved to Greece in 2001 and had a successful administrative career at The American College of Greece.

AD: When did you first visit Greece? What do you remember from that visit?

FS: My late father had a dream of taking the family to Greece to visit our relatives and to see the villages of my grandparents. We didn’t have the economic means to go as family, however, until 1986. The trip was transformational for me. Although I didn’t speak Greek well, I felt that Greece was my home and immediately believed that I would live there one day.

AD: Can you tell us what you thought when the doctor informed you that you had this illness? Can you speak to us about your illness?

FS: I was an athlete, healthy and never needed medical care. I really didn’t know much about ALS other than it was commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. When I was diagnosed, I said to the doctor, «ok, what is the cure? » When the doctor said, «there is no cure and life expectancy is 2-5 years upon diagnosis», I was in shock. I couldn’t process what I was told. It is an extremely humbling disease. Eventually, you can’t do anything for yourself – completely dependent on others. Fortunately, in most cases, the mind is not affected by this disease. I am living with ALS for fifteen years. I am blessed by wonderful caregivers in the peace and serenity of the Monastery. Thank God for all things.

AD: How did you come to the Monastery of Gouverneto?

FS: After I had visited Mt. Athos, a friend of mine said, do you want to visit Mt. Athos in Crete? Out of curiosity, I accepted his invitation. All was in God’s Providence.

AD: What made you decide to choose it?

FS: I was taken by the love and kindness of Father Eirineos, the abbot of the monastery; I was moved by the life of St. John the Hermit, an ascetic, who lived in a nearby cave many centuries earlier. The brotherhood lived in harmony with the Athonite tradition. I was received warmly by all the monks.

AD: Ηow many years ago was that?

FS: My first visit to the Monastery was in 2007. I was tonsured a monk 3 years later, the same year I was diagnosed with ALS.

AD: How do all these coexist with your health condition, with the fact that you are confined to your bed 24 hours a day?

FS: I have long desired to know God. Through my disease, I have found Christ. With all the difficulties and pain, I know Christ now. Christ’s love and mercy are great and beautiful and this is the source of my joy.

AD: Aside from health, what other gift do you consider the most precious of all?

FS: Greater than physical health is salvation. This is why Christ suffered in crucifixion and was resurrected, so that we may be saved. In repentance, there is no sin that is not forgiven. Repent, confess and be saved by Our Merciful Lord.

AD How do you view the outside world from your bed?

FS: My heart breaks for the world. We have marginalized God. And in a Godless society there is pain, suffering, depression, anxiety, division, war, violence, injustice and no hope. God awaits our embrace. Personal repentance will change the world – transforming global misery to global peace.

AD: If you were to give one piece of advice to people, what would it be?

FS: Live by the Ten Commandments and follow the Teachings of Christ.

Question: What advice would you give to our fellow Greeks of the diaspora?

Answer: Don’t forget Greece. Visit Greece. Keep the traditions of our ancestors. Keep the Greek language alive. And make the Orthodox faith the center of your lives.

AD: Do you have a goal in your life that you have not yet fulfilled, yet?

FS: Yes, to become a humble servant of God.

AD: What is your wish for the Christmas holidays and the New Year?

FS:Allow Christ to be born in your heart, for His grace will grow within you forevermore. May we all meet in His Heavenly Kingdom.

Thank you, Antoni for this opportunity. May God bless you and your family.