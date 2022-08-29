A Message from Patriarch JOHN X of Antioch regarding accusations against Metropolitan JOSEPH

The purpose of this is to remember together that this greeting that the servant of the altar addresses to you, together with your reply to him, proclaim the peace that unites the clergy and the laity at every Divine Liturgy. Our peace is Christ Himself. Christ embraces us in His Spirit as a pure, glorious, and holy Church to the glory of God the Father.

Saying this, I wish to inform you that the news of the turmoil in your God-protected Archdiocese, caused by the accusations against the Metropolitan, has reached us. I wish to assure you that we are closely following up on this issue with the people in charge, with both clergy and laity in the Archdiocese. Also, we are following up on the measures that have been taken so far, and we will initiate the right and appropriate actions that must be taken at all levels. We will certainly inform you of these in a transparent manner as soon as they are taken.

We confirm this, not just because of our Patriarchal pastoral position, but also because we share your concern, as believers, for the high dignity of the holy episcopacy and for your living Church, which is a cause of constant joy for us, the Mother Church of Antioch.

I conclude this letter by asking you, clergy and laity, to keep this peace in your hearts and among you. I entreat you to pray that the Almighty Lord may preserve all our souls and our beloved Archdiocese of North America from all vain wickedness of the evil one, so that She may remain now and always in the peace of Christ, carrying the bright witness and glory that the Lord desires for Her.