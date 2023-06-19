[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] A New Charter for the Second Centennial - Orthodox Christian Laity
A New Charter for the Second Centennial

By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Special Session for the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America at the July 2022 Archdiocesan Clergy-Laity Congress in New York

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has initiated a process to review and revise the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and has given its blessing to have the Archdiocese participate in that process.  The Charter defines the mission and function of the Archdiocese and sets the framework for its administrative structure. The review of the Charter, designed to assess our strengths and weaknesses, and to make revisions where appropriate, is a welcome sign of a healthy and dynamic institution.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has given its blessing to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros to share with the faithful his vision for a new charter. Therefore, the pages that follow set forth His Eminence’s vision, as well as responses to questions that our faithful may have with respect to this process (FAQs), a historical background on the Archdiocesan charters, and a number of informative presentations about the charter.  In addition, this website enables you to submit a question or share a comment.

Why a New Charter?

2023 Annual Folk Dance and Choral Festival (FDF), organized by the Metropolis of San Francisco
Meet the Diverse Needs of Our Faithful through More Effective, Consistent Ministries
Establish a More Canonical Structure, Equipping the Church to Share the Truth of Orthodoxy
Increase Transparency, Accountability, and Financial Efficiencies
Frequently Asked Questions

The following FAQ is a brief response to some of the more common questions our faithful have.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, Flushing, NY
