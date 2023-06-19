A New Charter for the Second Centennial

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has initiated a process to review and revise the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and has given its blessing to have the Archdiocese participate in that process. The Charter defines the mission and function of the Archdiocese and sets the framework for its administrative structure. The review of the Charter, designed to assess our strengths and weaknesses, and to make revisions where appropriate, is a welcome sign of a healthy and dynamic institution.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has given its blessing to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros to share with the faithful his vision for a new charter. Therefore, the pages that follow set forth His Eminence’s vision, as well as responses to questions that our faithful may have with respect to this process (FAQs), a historical background on the Archdiocesan charters, and a number of informative presentations about the charter. In addition, this website enables you to submit a question or share a comment.

Why a New Charter?

2023 Annual Folk Dance and Choral Festival (FDF), organized by the Metropolis of San Francisco Meet the Diverse Needs of Our Faithful through More Effective, Consistent Ministries

Learn More

Establish a More Canonical Structure, Equipping the Church to Share the Truth of Orthodoxy

Learn More

Increase Transparency, Accountability, and Financial Efficiencies

Learn More