A New Roadmap for Your Parish’s Future and Two Gifts

Beloved Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I have not communicated with you for the past three years because I have been deeply immersed in doctoral church research with a singular focus on identifying how to help parishes thrive and not merely survive.

I emerge from that research with a clear conclusion: Your parish’s root cause challenges are solvable.

If your parish has a clear long-term vision and plan, achieved complete financial stewardship independence from festivals & fundraisers, and if you have abundant ministries and volunteers, well-trained leadership, and growing sacramental and liturgical participation – Glory to God!

However, if you or your parish are facing an insufficiency or uphill climb in any of those (or other) areas of operational health and excellence, I am blessed to offer you two free gifts :

1. Church Roadmap Book (626 pages of proven solutions)

I’ve distilled my extensive doctoral research and over 30 years of work with over 1,000 parishes into a comprehensive book: A Roadmap for American Churches and People of Faith: W.W.J.D. (What Would Jesus Do). The Church Roadmap Book analyzes the “Big Four” root cause challenges and a path forward to implement proven best practices.

I offer you this resource for free. Download the full book or specific chapters at www.churchroadmap.com .

2 . Church Roadmap Podcast (starting January 2026)

If you are too busy to read a book with detailed solutions, I also offer you a free weekly live video & audio podcast to break these comprehensive parish recommendations into actionable “smaller bites.”

When : Live every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (starting January 7, 2026, and recorded for later viewing or listening).

Where : Any of Stewardship Calling Ministry’s:

(a) YouTube Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@stewardshipcallingministry), or

(b) Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/stewardshipcalling),

(c) Church Roadmap website .

(a) Leadership (1st Wednesday of each month);

(b) Stewardship & Engagement (2nd Wednesday);

(c) Spiritual Formation & Religious Education (3rd Wednesday);

(d) Christian Unity (4th Wednesday) ; and

(e) Vision & Strategic Planning (months with a 5th Wednesday).

We are journeying toward our “II Corinthians 5:10 Moment” when we stand before Christ’s judgment seat to account for what we’ve done with the gifts and responsibilities our Lord gave us. My Stewardship Calling Ministry exists to ensure that when you stand there, you do so with a thriving and vibrant parish community behind you.

Next Steps:

DOWNLOAD the free Church Roadmap Book (or any chapters that address your needs).

SHARE this message and the flyer (Church Roadmap Podcast Flyer) with all clergy, parish council, or other leaders or parishioners who can benefit from this information.

ASK me any questions or schedule a (Zoom or live) “house call” at Bill@stewardshipcalling.com.

Thank you for your tireless service to Christ’s Church. Let’s move all parishes from surviving to thriving.

Yours in Christ,

Dr. Bill Marianes

Stewardship Calling

Church Roadmap

Bill@stewardshipcalling.com