A Very Short Course in Orthodox Theology

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Six Week Course – May 11 – June 15, 2022

This free adult Christian Education course is offered by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco Christian Education Ministry and Saint Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Irvine, CA. Each class session topic is independent. Attend when you are able – a series commitment is not required. The fast moving format is a combination of lecture, visual presentation, discussion, and occasional video. No homework. Supplemental reading will be provided by PDF at no cost.

Every Wednesday for six weeks from May 11 – June 15.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PST

In-person and online via Zoom

Please register to receive the Zoom link here: https://stpaulsirvine.org/register

May 11 Introduction to Theological Studies What is the Orthodox Church? The Apostles and the Primitive Church Theology, Revelation and Authority (Part 1)

May 18 Theology, Revelation and Authority (Part 2) The Doctrine of Christ (Christology)

May 25 Persecution, Schism and the Problem of the Lapsed The Desert Fathers and Mothers

June 1 The Source of the Orthodox Faith Holy Tradition Holy Scripture Introduction to Liturgical Theology

June 8 Holy Images Iconoclasm and the Last Ecumenical Council The Theology of Icons

June 15 The Doctrine of the Holy Trinity Human Identity and Sin



For more information, please email: [email protected].

About the Instructor

Dr. Paraskevè (Eve) Tibbs

Affiliate Asst. Professor of Systematic Theology

Fuller Theological Seminary

Dr. Paraskevè (Eve) Tibbs holds a PhD in Systematic Theology with a minor in Church History from Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA, where she has also served as Affiliate Assistant Professor of Systematic Theology since 2005. Her recent book, A Basic Guide to Eastern Orthodox Theology: Introducing Beliefs and Practices, with Foreword by His All-Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew, was released by Baker Academic Publishing in July 2021. Eve served six years as Chair of the Eastern Orthodox Studies Group of the American Academy of Religion and currently serves as the Ministry Lead for Christian Education and on the Metropolis Council of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco. Eve serves as the Choir Director, Chanter, Bible Study leader, and Chair of the Church School Board at Saint Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, Irvine, CA.