A Zoom Retreat on “Pride” for Clergy Wives and Widows

Source: The Orthodox Church in America

SPRINGFIELD, VA [OCA] The Clergy Wives Ministry of the Orthodox Church in America will offer a Zoom retreat from noon to 1 pm (EST) on Saturday, May 17th.

Our speaker on the topic of “Pride” will be Archimandrite Sergius (Bowyer), who is the Abbot of the Monastery of Saint Tikhon of Zadonsk in Pennsylvania. A native Californian and a convert to Orthodoxy, Father Sergius over the years has become well-known for his ability to reach audiences and explain various aspects of the Orthodox faith.

As the abbot of a monastery, as a father confessor to many, and as a man striving daily to conform his life to the ideals and rules of Orthodox monasticism, Father Sergius is uniquely qualified to help us take a deep dive into the issue of pride, fundamental as it is to our spiritual lives.