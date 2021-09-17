“AARRR!” PREVENTING THE PIRACY OF PHILANTHROPY

Source: OINOS Educational Consulting

By Frank Marangos, D.Min., Ed.D., F.C.E.P.

“To be what we are, and to become what we are capable of becoming, is the only end of life.”

Robert Louis Stevenson

July 29, 2021, marked 71 years since Walt Disney released Treasure Island, his first live-action film, loosely based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel of the same name. Treasure Island made its debut in 1950. Filmed in England, it was the first screen version of the adventure story made in color.



Apart from then cutting-edge cinematography, the standout performance in the film was the introduction of the pirate Long John Silver, played by Robert Newton, who portrayed the swashbuckler with a sparkle of gin in his eye. What made Newton’s characterization so memorable was the use of the now-iconic word, “Aarrr” which has continued as the inspiration for pirate movie roles since that time.

