Ecclesiastically, Christians in Albania, as part of the province of Illyricum, were under the jurisdiction of the Bishop of Rome (1st-8th century). From 732-733 AD the ecclesiatical jurisdiction of Illyricum was transferred to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.
It declared its autocephaly in 1922 through its Congress of 1922, and gained recognition from the Patriarch of Constantinople in 1937.
The church suffered during the Second World War, and in the communist period that followed, especially after 1967 when Albania was declared an atheist state, and no public or private expression of religion was allowed.
The church has, however, seen a revival since religious freedom was restored in 1991, with more than 250 churches rebuilt or restored, and more than 100 clergy being ordained. It has 909 parishes spread all around Albania, and around 500,000 to 700,000 faithful.
(Orthodox Albania) – Each year we celebrate two significant events which mark the official canonical revival of the OrthodoxAutocephalous Church of Albania: The Election of Archbishop Anastasios at the head of our Church (June 24) and the day of His enthronement (August 2).
Today, on August 2, 2019, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the enthronement of His BeatitudeAnastasiosas Head of the Orthodox Autocephalous Church of Albania, apanegyric Divine Liturgy was celebrated at the Resurrection of ChristCathedral in Tirana. It was presided over by the Archbishop of Tirana, Durres and All Albania, his Beatitude Anastasios who concelebrated together with the Metropolitan of Korça, His Grace Joan; the Metropolitan of Gjirokastra, His Grace Dimitri; the Metropolitan of Fier, His Grace Nikolla; the Metropolitan of Elbasan, His Grace Andoni; the Metropolitan of Amantia, His Grace Nathanail and Bishop Asti of Bylis.
On behalf of the Holy Synod and all the Orthodox faithful, Archbishop Anastasios received wishes by the Metropolitan of Korça, His Grace Joan. The Archbishop thanked everyone for the wishes and recalled the first moments of his coming to Albania and of the re-establishment of the Church.