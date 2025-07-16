American Orthodoxy Today: Results from the Pew and CES Surveys

Source: Orthodox Studies Institute

By Matthew Namee and Dn. Seraphim Richard Rohlin

Last year, two major surveys were conducted on the American population: the Pew Religious Landscape Study (with nearly 37,000 respondents) and the Cooperative Election Study (with almost 60,000 respondents). Both Pew and CES asked respondents a battery of questions, and we can learn a lot about our own Orthodox community from the data. In this report, we’ll present some key findings from the two new surveys….