An Orthodox Christian Film on Climate Change

Source: Orthodox Fellowship of the Transfiguration

You may already know that the OFT has produced a film on the Orthodox Church and Global Climate Change. It is titled “The Face of God” film. See this at www.FaceofGodfilm.com.

If you have not seen it yet, you are invited to view this film. See introductions to this film from several bishops. These include HB Bishop Ireniy from the Serbian Orthodox Church’s Diocese of the East, from HE Archbishop Alexander from the OCA’s Diocese of the South, and from HE Metropolitan Nathanael from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago. The film is introduced by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. See these voices at www.FaceofGodfilm.com.

To spread knowledge of this film and to introduce the urgency of the climate problem, the OFT will circulate it to the parishes of Australia and then, with subtitles, to the parishes of Europe and the

Middle East. Please help us help our Church.

To make a donation electronically, please visit http://www.orth-transfiguration.org/.

To make a donation by mail, please send a check to:

The Face of God film

c/o The OFT

P.O. Box 7348

Santa Rosa, California 95407 USA

Thank you. Your contribution spreads awareness of climate change.

The Orthodox Fellowship of the Transfiguration (OFT) exists to hallow God’s Name “on earth as it is in heaven” by seeking the transfiguration of creation through the activation of the Christian calling toward transfigured life. In the context of the liturgical life of the Church, the OFT seeks to help extend the transfiguring activity of the sacraments into all creation through ascetic practice, the keeping of the commandments, and the acquisition of virtue, thus restoring the beauty and integrity of God’s earthly temple.