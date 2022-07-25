An Orthodox “Ethos of Dialogue and Solidarity” Guides the Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical, and Interfaith Relations

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

A. Antzoulatos

The Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical, and Interfaith Relations is one of the most public-facing ministries of the Archdiocese. As its name suggests, it coordinates inter-Orthodox, ecumenical and interfaith dialogues between the Archdiocese-at-large, the Archbishop, and individual Archdiocesan departments and other faith-based organizations and faith groups, academic institutions, and NGOs. Working creatively within the Orthodox tradition, it cultivates these relationships for the progress of shared goals and values.

The Department works closely with the Office of the Archbishop to organize critical meetings between His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and interfaith leaders. In May 2022, for example, His Eminence met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose government maintains custodianship of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem; and earlier in March, he met with Melissa Rogers, the Executive Director of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, in Washington, DC. When His Eminence leads interfaith prayer services—like the 2021 Service Lamenting the Reconversion of Hagia Sophia, the Holocaust Remembrance Day of Greek Jewry, and the 2022 Intercessory Prayer Service for Ukraine—the Ecumenical Department similarly coordinates the participation of interfaith leaders and organizations.

At the same time, through the Office of the Chairman of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA, and under the leadership of Nicholas Anton, Director of Operations of the Assembly, the Department is also involved with year-round Pan-Orthodox activities, maintaining collaborative partnerships with the Agencies of the Assembly of Bishops. In November 2021, a delegation from the Assembly attended the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), where, in a historic milestone, Archbishop Elpidophoros offered the first-ever address by an Orthodox hierarch to the USCCB plenary session.